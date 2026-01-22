Tanzania pulls 805 hazardous pesticides off market, enforces import ban

Arusha. The government has withdrawn 805 pesticide products from the local market and imposed an immediate ban on their importation, citing serious risks to human health, plant life and the environment.

The decision, implemented through the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA), follows a comprehensive review of all pesticides registered in the country.

The review identified products classified as Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHPs) under criteria set by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Speaking on Tuesday, January 22, 2026, TPHPA Director General Prof Joseph Ndunguru said 130 of the withdrawn products were found to contain dangerous active ingredients, while a further 675 had their registrations lapse more than a decade ago.

“All these products have been confirmed to contain chemicals such as paraquat, paraquat dichloride, dimethoate and acephate, which pose serious risks to human health, plant health and the environment,” said Prof Ndunguru.

He explained that pesticides whose registration has not been renewed for over 10 years are considered obsolete, as the lapse suggests the product owners no longer have a legitimate commercial or agricultural justification to keep them on the market.

Following the decision, TPHPA will no longer issue import permits for pesticides containing the listed active ingredients. Traders and other stakeholders have been advised to consult the Authority’s official website for the full list of banned products.

However, Prof Ndunguru said dealers with existing stocks would be granted a grace period of up to two years to exhaust their supplies, under close regulatory supervision, to avoid abrupt disruptions in the agricultural sector.

In parallel with the ban, TPHPA has launched a nationwide inspection of fumigation service providers involved in agricultural produce, cargo vessels transporting crops, timber, and grain storage facilities. The assessment exercise began on January 14 and is scheduled to conclude on January 29, 2026.

“The objective is to ensure that fumigation services are conducted in full compliance with the law, particularly the Plant Health Act and Regulation 34 of the Plant Health Regulations,” Prof Ndunguru said.

He warned that fumigation operators who fail to undergo verification would be suspended until they are assessed and certified as compliant. The Authority, he added, expects full cooperation from all service providers to ensure the exercise is carried out efficiently and transparently.

The move has been welcomed by some stakeholders in the agricultural sector, who say it will help curb the long-term damage caused by unsafe pesticide use. Arusha-based farmer Saimon Lukumai said the withdrawal would contribute to safer farming practices and improved public health outcomes.

“This step will help minimise the harmful effects of pesticides on crops and reduce the risk of diseases such as cancer among people,” he said.

He nonetheless urged authorities to ensure that effective and affordable alternatives are made available to farmers, noting that some commonly used pesticides have lost effectiveness due to pest resistance.