Tanzania raises motorcycle registration fees, introduces new NIDA data access charges

Dodoma. The government has announced a significant hike in two-wheeler motorcycle registration fees and introduced new charges for accessing national identification data as it seeks to rake in billions in additional revenue for the 2026/27 financial year.

Tabling the national budget in Parliament on Thursday, June 11, 2026, the Minister of Finance, Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar, proposed amending the Road Traffic Regulations, 2024, to increase the registration fee for two-wheeled motorcycles from Sh95,000 to Sh150,000.

The Minister said the move follows persistent challenges in integrating the motorcycle transport business, popularly known as bodaboda, into the existing presumptive tax system for small traders.

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“It is recommended to continue with the current procedure of not including these traders in the presumptive tax system,” Ambassador Omar told the House.

He added that the primary objective of the fee hike is to “increase government revenue,” with the state expecting to collect an additional Sh17.75 billion from the measure.

In a further bid to bolster its coffers and ensure service sustainability, the government is introducing fees for citizens seeking their private information from the National Identification Authority (NIDA) database.

Under the proposed changes to the Registration and Identification of Persons Regulations, 2014, a fee of Sh500 will be charged for citizens requesting digital access to data such as parents’ names, schools attended, and phone numbers.

For those requiring printed copies of such information, known as print-out extracts, the fee will be Sh1,000.

“The objective of this measure is to finance the provision of these services, including printing costs and system usage costs, and to ensure the sustainability of identification services to citizens,” the Minister stated.