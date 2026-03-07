Tanzania reaffirms commitment as EAC leaders meet in Arusha for decisive summit

Arusha. Heads of State of the East African Community (EAC) are expected to convene in Arusha on Saturday, March 7, 2026 for the 25th Ordinary Summit, a crucial meeting that comes at a time when the regional bloc faces mounting financial pressure and growing debate over the sustainability of its institutions.

At the centre of the discussions is how the eight-member Community will address persistent funding gaps and strengthen the operational capacity of its institutions.

As the region grapples with these challenges, Tanzania has reaffirmed its commitment to the integration agenda, positioning itself as a key supporter of efforts aimed at stabilising and advancing the bloc.

Hosting the summit and a series of preparatory meetings at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania has emphasised that regional integration remains a strategic national priority linked to economic transformation, trade facilitation and diplomatic cooperation.

“The United Republic of Tanzania has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing East African Community integration by hosting and actively participating in a series of high-level preparatory meetings at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha,” the government said in a statement ahead of the summit.

The high-level meeting follows weeks of consultations within the Community, which began earlier this month with technical experts reviewing key policy issues affecting the bloc.

The process began with meetings at the experts’ level from March 2 to 3, followed by a gathering of permanent secretaries responsible for regional integration on March 4. These deliberations culminated in the 59th Extraordinary Meeting of the EAC Council of Ministers held on March 5 in Arusha.

Through these consultations, partner states reviewed technical reports and refined recommendations before forwarding them to the Heads of State for final consideration.

According to the statement, the structured consultations were intended to ensure that the summit agenda submitted to leaders is “coherent, actionable and responsive to the Community’s current priorities”.

The discussions come at a time when concerns have been raised across the region about the financial health of the Community, particularly following delays in member state contributions and operational challenges facing the EAC Secretariat.

Earlier this year, lawmakers in several partner states, including Tanzania, questioned the sustainability of the bloc’s programmes if funding challenges were not urgently addressed.

The concerns prompted urgent consultations within the Community and the convening of high-level meetings to seek solutions.

Opening the ministerial meeting in Arusha, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs, ASALs and Regional Development, Beatrice Askul Moe, said the summit would provide an opportunity for leaders to chart a new course for the bloc.

“The prepared agenda is expected to provide fresh direction in addressing key challenges facing the Community, including the shortage of financial resources to run the EAC Secretariat’s activities and staffing gaps,” she said.

She also called on partner states to maintain solidarity, noting that regional cooperation has helped countries navigate global economic shocks, including rising prices of essential commodities such as food.

Earlier discussions at the level of permanent secretaries also underscored the need to strengthen strategies that sustain the region’s integration momentum.

Chairing that meeting, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for the State Department for East African Community Affairs, Caroline W. Karugu, said the Community has continued to register notable development gains in facilitating economic activity.

“The Community has continued to register significant development progress while prioritising the welfare of its people by facilitating economic activities, including trade and investment,” she said.

However, she noted that partner states must continue identifying and implementing strategies to address emerging challenges that could hinder the implementation of EAC programmes.

For Tanzania, participation in the preparatory process has been robust across all levels of the discussions, reflecting the country’s strong backing of the regional integration agenda.

At the experts’ level, Tanzania’s delegation was led by Mr Benjamin Mwesiga, Director for Trade, Investment and Productive Sectors in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, alongside representatives from key government institutions including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Office of the Attorney General.

At the permanent secretaries’ level, the delegation was led by Ambassador Stephen P. Mbundi, Permanent Secretary responsible for East African affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

At the ministerial level, Tanzania’s team was led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, accompanied by senior government officials including deputy ministers from the finance, public service and industry portfolios.

Officials say Tanzania’s active participation underscores the country’s view that the success of the EAC should be measured through tangible outcomes, including stronger financing for Community institutions, reduced trade barriers and faster implementation of agreed decisions.

Among the key agenda items expected before the Heads of State today are progress in implementing the EAC Common Market Protocol, the removal of non-tariff barriers and agreement on a sustainable formula for member states’ financial contributions.

Leaders will also consider the launch of the Seventh EAC Development Strategy for the period 2026/27–2030/31, which is expected to guide the region’s economic development priorities in the coming years.

Other issues expected to feature prominently include the appointment of the next EAC Secretary General, the renewal of the agreement on deputy secretaries-general, and the appointment of judges to the East African Court of Justice.

With the EAC now comprising Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia, the regional bloc represents more than 300 million people and a combined gross domestic product estimated at over $300 billion.

As leaders gather in Arusha, Tanzania has reiterated its readiness to support decisions that will strengthen the Community and accelerate integration across East Africa.