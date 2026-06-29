Tanzania rebuilds Serengeti roads after flood damage

Dar es Salaam. The government has begun rebuilding roads, bridges and river crossings inside Serengeti National Park after heavy rains damaged transport infrastructure across one of Tanzania’s main tourism destinations.

The government has allocated Sh12.6 billion for projects aimed at restoring access for tourists and supporting conservation activities in the park.

The Serengeti remains Tanzania’s leading tourism attraction and one of the world’s most recognised wildlife ecosystems. The park, known for the annual migration of more than two million wildebeest, zebras and gazelles, plays a major role in the country’s tourism industry.

Tourism is one of Tanzania’s leading sources of foreign exchange, making transport infrastructure within protected areas increasingly important for economic activity and conservation operations.

Speaking on the projects, Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) Assistant Conservation Commissioner for Corporate Communications Catherine Mbena said the government is seeking to align tourism promotion with investment in supporting infrastructure.

“The Sixth Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, is investing in infrastructure to ensure that tourism promotion efforts are matched with quality facilities and services,” she said.

The largest project involves rehabilitation of the 121-kilometre Ndabaka–Seronera road, which serves as the main gateway into the park from western Tanzania.

The Sh4.5 billion project includes resurfacing the road, installation of seven box culverts and raising embankments in flood-prone areas. Construction started in June and is expected to be completed in December.

An additional Sh8.1 billion has been allocated for the construction of bridges and river crossings at Banagi, Mti wa Rangi, Naabi, Kwa Bona and Mokas, areas affected by flooding.

Officials said geotechnical surveys have been completed and engineers are finalising designs before construction begins.

TANAPA Conservation Commissioner Musa Nasoro Kuji said the projects are intended to support both tourism and conservation objectives.

“Our objective is to ensure infrastructure development supports conservation,” he said.

He said reliable transport infrastructure strengthens park management, improves visitor movement and supports emergency response services.

TANAPA engineer Abubakari Avanda Mshamu said the projects are being designed to minimise environmental impact while improving resilience to future flooding.

He said construction designs and materials are being selected to ensure compatibility with the Serengeti ecosystem and its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The government said the upgraded infrastructure will improve access throughout the year and reduce disruptions caused by seasonal flooding.