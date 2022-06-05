Tanzania reinstates ban on wildlife exports

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanzania's Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources Pindi Chana has reinstated the ban on export of wildlife.



The Minister issued the order following wide circulation of news that the government had reversed a decision made in 2016 to ban the export of wildlife.



"As the Minister in charge of this docket, I hereby issue an immediate order reinstating the ban of wildlife exports. The government has not received a formal application from the authority overseeing the matter, so until such a time when the application is lodged and a decision is made, the ban will continue to be effective," she said.



Yesterday, a verified notice from the government had announced a temporary reversal of the wildlife exports ban, opening the door for business much to the dismay of many, with wildlife activists and other concerned bodies calling for a review of the decision.



A day later, the government has backtracked on the wildlife exports green light.