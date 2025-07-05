Tanzania rolls out mandatory travel insurance for foreign nationals

Dar es Salaam. The Government of Tanzania has announced the upcoming launch of mandatory travel insurance for all foreign nationals entering Mainland Tanzania.

The initiative, introduced under the Insurance Act (Chapter 394), will require incoming visitors to pay a premium equivalent to $44 (in Tanzanian shillings) to obtain coverage.

In a public notice issued on July 4, the Ministry of Finance said the travel insurance will provide emergency medical care, compensation for lost luggage, rescue services, and repatriation costs in case of emergencies.

According to the Head of the Government Communication Unit at the Ministry of Finance, the scheme will come into effect once regulatory guidelines are published in the Government Gazette.

“The public will be notified as soon as the process is completed,” the ministry stated without specifying any timelines for the implementation.

The notice, however, did not indicate whether there would be a grace period before authorities start charging the $44 fee, as many had anticipated.

Speaking in Parliament on June 26, Finance Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said implementation of the scheme would be deferred until January to allow for broader consultation with stakeholders and further refinement of the policy.

The new policy mirrors a similar initiative already in place in Zanzibar, introduced in October 2024.

However, concerns have been raised over the potential for tourists visiting both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar to be charged twice for similar insurance coverage, which stakeholders say could create confusion among visitors and undermine the coherence of Tanzania’s national tourism brand.

Citizens from member states of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will be exempt from the new requirement.

The introduction of the policy comes as Tanzania continues to strengthen its position as a premier travel destination in East Africa, attracting millions of tourists each year to its national parks, pristine beaches, and diverse cultural heritage sites.

Stakeholders in the tourism and insurance sectors are expected to closely monitor the rollout of the new insurance regulations, as the policy could influence travel planning and operational procedures for tour operators, airlines, and hospitality providers.