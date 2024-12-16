Tanzania’s electoral commission targets 5.6 million new voters in ongoing update

Iringa. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to register 5.6 million new voters as it undertakes a comprehensive update of the voter registration books in preparation for the upcoming general election.

This nationwide effort aims to ensure an accurate and up-to-date voter register, as well as to encourage greater citizen participation in the electoral process.

During a recent stakeholder meeting in Iringa, the acting chairman of INEC, Justice (retired) Mbarouk Mbarouk, explained that the total number of registered voters is expected to rise from 29,754,699 in the 2019/20 registration update to 34,746,638 voters following this exercise.

“Based on the 2022 Population and Housing Census results, 5,586,433 new voters are expected to register nationwide, representing 18.7 percent of the 2019/20 voter list,”

In Iringa alone, the voter population is projected to grow by 18 percent, reaching an estimated 737,553 voters.

This registration update presents an opportunity for eligible citizens who missed the previous registration or were underage at the time to join the voter list, thereby expanding democratic participation.

Justice Mbarouk urged all stakeholders, including local governments, civil society organizations, and the media, to engage actively in public awareness campaigns about the importance of voter registration.

As part of the voter list update, approximately 594,494 individuals will be removed from the register for failing to meet the necessary eligibility criteria.

These removals are in accordance with the established rules for voter registration, ensuring that the register reflects only those individuals who are qualified to participate in the election.

INEC’s acting director of elections, Mr Selemani Mtibora, also announced the commission has increased the number of registration centres from 40,126 to 40,170, by reinstating 44 centres in 11 wards of Ngorongoro District Council.

The new registration centers include 39,753 in mainland Tanzania and 417 in Zanzibar, bringing voter registration services closer to citizens across the country.

Mr Mtibora further noted that the Voter Registration System (VRS) has been upgraded with modern biometric kits powered by an Android operating system, replacing the older Windows-based kits.

“A supplementary system has been introduced to allow voters to initiate the registration update process online using the Online Voters Registration System (OVRS),” Mr Mtibora added.

This system allows voters to update their details or request polling station transfers using a mobile phone or computer.

However, Justice Mbarouk cautioned citizens against attempting to register more than once.

He noted that registering more than once is a criminal offense, punishable by imprisonment, a fine, or both.

He also urged election officials to handle the voter registration equipment with care, noting the significant financial investment the government has made in procuring the necessary technology.

The government has made substantial investments in this equipment, and we expect it to be handled with the utmost care, he said.