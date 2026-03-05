Tanzania’s fate in human rights case to be decided at African Court on Friday

Arusha. The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR) is expected to deliver its judgment on Friday, March 6, 2026, in a landmark case alleging violations of civil and political rights during Tanzania’s 2020 General Election.

The case, No. 046/2020, was filed on November 20, 2020, by six applicants, including opposition leaders and registered voters, who accuse the government of breaching fundamental civil and political rights during the electoral process.

The applicants were led by the late former First Vice President of Zanzibar and presidential candidate of the Civic United Front (CUF) Seif Sharif Hamad.

Other applicants include ACT Wazalendo Secretary-General Ado Shaibu, a former parliamentary candidate for Rorya Constituency Ezekiah Dibogo Wenje, a parliamentary candidate in Kwahani Omar Mussa Makame, and a group of registered voters including Ms, Dorah Seronga Wangwe; Mr Enock Weges Suguta.

Collectively, the applicants presented 12 claims before the Court, including allegations of arbitrary arrests of opposition candidates, suspension of their campaign activities, and the disqualification of parliamentary and local government candidates.

They also challenged the appointment of a ruling party cadre as Director of the National Electoral Commission of Tanzania, arguing that the move undermined the independence of the country’s key electoral management body.

Other claims included legal restrictions said to have barred challenges to presidential election results, acts of violence against opposition candidates and their supporters, allegations of vote-buying, and claims of ballot boxes being stuffed with fraudulent votes.

The applicants further alleged irregularities in vote counting, the closure of independent media outlets, and restrictions on communication services and social media platforms during the election period.

According to them, these incidents collectively undermined the integrity, transparency, and credibility of the entire electoral process.

Based on these claims, the applicants asked the Court to declare that Tanzania violated its obligations under several regional and international human rights instruments, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Protocol to the African Charter on the Rights of Women in Africa, commonly known as the Maputo Protocol.

They are also seeking a declaration that the violations affected the rights to political participation, equality, dignity, and civic engagement.

In addition, the applicants requested the Court to order the Tanzania government to hold those responsible for the alleged violations accountable and to undertake constitutional, legal, and administrative reforms to address shortcomings identified during the election.

They also seek compensation for the applicants and reimbursement of legal costs incurred in pursuing the case.

The applicants are jointly represented by human rights lawyers including Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, Ibrahima Kane, and Donald Deya.

On the government side, the case is defended by Solicitor General, Dr Ally Possi, assisted by his deputy, Ms Sarah Duncan Mwaipopo, and the Director of Human Rights at the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs, Ms Nkasori Sarakikya.

Speaking ahead of the ruling, now Member of Parliament for Tunduru North, Mr Ado Shaibu, said the applicants had initially hoped the decision would be delivered before the 2025 General Election, but it was delayed.

“We expected justice for our leaders who were suppressed and mistreated, and that families who lost their loved ones would receive some form of redress. Unfortunately, things did not move as expected, and another election cycle has already come and gone,” he said.

Mr Shaibu added that the applicants would accept whatever decision the Court delivers, though their primary expectation remains the strengthening of democratic standards in the country, which he said still fall short of human rights principles.

“We believe our African Court will deliver justice. That is why we remained patient throughout this period despite the delays encountered,” he said.