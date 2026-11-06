Tanzania’s High Court begins delivering verdict in Tundu Lissu treason case

Dar es Salaam. The High Court’s Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry has begun delivering its judgment in the treason case facing Chadema national chairman Tundu Lissu.

The proceedings started at 9.18 am on Friday, November 6, 2026, before a three-judge panel led by Judge Dunstan Ndunguru, assisted by Justices James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde.

Mr Lissu is charged with treason under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code.

The provision criminalises acts by a person owing allegiance to the United Republic of Tanzania who intends to bring about or facilitate actions threatening the Government, Parliament or Judiciary, and demonstrates that intention through publications or other overt acts.

The offence carries the death penalty.

Mr Lissu is accused of committing the offence on April 3, 2025, at Chadema’s national headquarters in Dar es Salaam during a meeting attended by party members and journalists.

The court is delivering its decision on the charges against the opposition leader.