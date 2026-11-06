Your ‘ninii’ doesn’t need fixing, don’t listen to that TikTok doc

Have you noticed that the internet has turned everyone into a doctor? Apparently, a phone, a ring light and unshakable confidence are now the qualifications required to practise medicine.

Scroll for five minutes and somebody will tell you how to make your ninii tighter, sweeter or more desirable, or how to give your machine a promotion it never applied for. Apparently, even your bedroom equipment is underperforming.

And the solutions? A mysterious herbal mixture, a homemade concoction or a bottle with a label that looks like it was printed during a power cut.

“Use this for seven days and thank me later!”

Thank you for what, exactly? A hospital bill?

Welcome to the University of WhatsApp, where every rumour is research, every testimonial is evidence and every confident stranger is a professor of things they too do not understand.

One person promises to restore your youthful glow. Another claims to have discovered the secret to extraordinary bedroom performance. Someone else insists that a certain mixture can transform your ‘you know’ overnight.

Bad enough… the comments section is full of testimonies. “It worked for my friend!” “My husband is very happy!” “Results in three days!”

Wonderful. Where is the clinical evidence? Where are the qualified professionals? And why does every miracle solution come with a payment number?

Unfortunately someone buys the product, applies the mixture to sensitive skin or puts something where it has absolutely no business being. Then come irritation, allergic reactions, burns or other complications.

Suddenly, the miracle cure needs rescuing, and Professor TikTok has disappeared to sell a new miracle.

But before we laugh at those who fall for these promises, let us be honest. Sometimes, it is not stupidity. It is insecurity.

People want to feel attractive, desirable and confident. They want to please their partners. They worry about whether their bodies are normal or whether they measure up to expectations they have absorbed from society, the adult films, gossip and social media.

And society never runs out of things to criticise. Too short, Too loose, too small, too big, too dark, too old, not sweet enough. There is always another imaginary problem waiting for a very real product to solve it.

Conveniently, the person making you feel inadequate often has something to sell you.

Your insecurity becomes their business model. Your embarrassment becomes their marketing strategy. Your kiungo becomes their lab rat.

Listen, wanting to improve your sexual health is perfectly reasonable. But do not confuse health care with internet daredevilry. Intimate concerns deserve credible medical advice, not experiments inspired by a stranger with 200,000 views.

Your ninii is not a group project, and your machine does not need every internet mechanic offering unsolicited repairs.

Before trying a miracle product, ask yourself, “Do I need this, or have I been convinced that something is wrong with me?”

The University of WhatsApp is not closing anytime soon. But you do not have to enrol in every course.

Your body is not a broken appliance. Stop letting strangers convince you it needs fixing.