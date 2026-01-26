Tanzania's mineral revenue soars: Sh311 billion collected in less than 100 days

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The Minister for Minerals, Mr Anthony Mavunde, said Tanzania has collected a remarkable Sh311 billion from mineral revenues between November 2025 and January 25, 2026.

This achievement is part of the government’s ambitious goal to reach Sh2.1 trillion in revenue for the 2025/26 fiscal year, with 62 percent of the target already met.

Addressing journalists in Dodoma on Monday, January 26, 2026, to highlight key achievements attained during the first 100 days of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s second term in office, Mr Mavunde noted that the funds were collected from 44 markets and 114 purchasing centres, with a renewed focus on developing value-added industries.

When inaugurating Parliament on November 14, 2025, President Hassan emphasised the importance of increasing revenue collection, particularly among young people, and underscored that mining should yield tangible benefits for future generations.

Mr Mavunde also reported the revocation of 73 licences from inactive large-scale miners to encourage productive use of land.

He assured that Tanzania remains vigilant against mineral smuggling from conflict zones, emphasising the country’s proactive approach to maintaining integrity in the mining sector.

“With several dedicated processing plants in Dodoma already operational, the ministry is poised to leverage Tanzania’s rich mineral resources for sustainable economic growth,” he said.

Speaking about precautions to prevent Tanzania’s minerals from being linked to conflicts in neighbouring mineral-producing countries, he said the country remains vigilant and such risks would not be allowed.