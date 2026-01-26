Tanzania's mineral revenue soars: Sh311 billion collected in less than 100 days

Addressing journalists in Dodoma on Monday, January 26, 2026, to highlight key achievements attained during the first 100 days of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s second term in office, Mr Mavunde noted that the funds were collected from 44 markets and 114 purchasing centres, with a renewed focus on developing value-added industries.
When inaugurating Parliament on November 14, 2025, President Hassan emphasised the importance of increasing revenue collection, particularly among young people, and underscored that mining should yield tangible benefits for future generations.
Mr Mavunde also reported the revocation of 73 licences from inactive large-scale miners to encourage productive use of land.
He assured that Tanzania remains vigilant against mineral smuggling from conflict zones, emphasising the country’s proactive approach to maintaining integrity in the mining sector.
“With several dedicated processing plants in Dodoma already operational, the ministry is poised to leverage Tanzania’s rich mineral resources for sustainable economic growth,” he said.
“We are very careful to prevent minerals from being smuggled from conflict zones; the goal is to ensure that Tanzania does not fall into those pitfalls despite good cooperation with our partners, but it is important to ensure compliance with permits before starting initial steps,” said the minister.