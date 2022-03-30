Tanzania’s national debt reaches Sh64.5 trillion

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national debt has increased Sh7.76 trillion from Sh56.76 trillion last year to Sh64.52 trillion as of June 30, 2021, the Controller Auditor General (CAG) has said.

The increase is equivalent to 13.7 percent.

CAG Charles Kichere was speaking on March 30, 2022 during the handing over of his report for 2020/21 to the President at State House, Dodoma.

He said during the period 2020/21, his office conducted a total of 56 special audits, 37 audits being for local government authorities, 12 for central government and six for public entities and one for ICT systems.

“In 2020/21 I issued a total of 999 audit certificates, of which 185 documents of local government authorities, 195 public bodies, 308 central government documents, 19 political parties documents, 292 development projects documents,” he said.

Noting that while the debt increased but going by the government's debt measures it was still sustainable.