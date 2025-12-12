Tanzania’s Police detain former Minister for Investment Geofrey Mwambe over ongoing criminal investigation

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Special Police Region has confirmed the detention of former Minister Geofrey Mwambe since the night of December 7, 2025. He was apprehended in the Tegeta area of Kinondoni over allegations linked to criminal offences, which are still under investigation.

A police statement issued today, December 12, 2025 indicated that Mwambe, who previously served as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office for Investment and later as Minister of Industry and Trade, was arrested during a routine security monitoring operation in Dar es Salaam. Initial legal proceedings regarding the allegations are ongoing.

Mwambe, who also served as Director of the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) and as the Member of Parliament for Masasi, Mtwara (CCM), has been held by the police since December 7, 2025.

After several days of silence regarding his detention, yesterday, December 11, 2025 chsrges were filed against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the Head of Criminal Investigations for the Dar es Salaam Special Zone (ZCO), citing unlawful detention.

The application, number 289778/2025, was filed by Mwambe through his lawyer, Hekima Mwasipu, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court under emergency procedures and is scheduled for hearing on December 15, 2025.

In addition, the police have urged the public to remain calm and allow state authorities to complete the investigation and legal processes.