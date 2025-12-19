Tanzania’s Raddy Energy to import $320m Siemens gas turbines in power expansion drive

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian firm Raddy Energy Solution Limited has signed an agreement to procure four gas turbines worth $320 million from Sweden’s Siemens Energy, in a move expected to add 177 megawatts to the national power grid and strengthen electricity reliability.

The high-capacity turbines will be shipped to Tanzania and commissioned by the end of 2027. The transaction has been facilitated by CRDB Bank as the local financial partner, working alongside several Swedish government-backed financial institutions.

Raddy Energy is a sister company to Raddy Fiber Manufacturing, based in Mkuranga, Coast Region.

Under the arrangement, CRDB Bank will collaborate with Sweden’s Export Credit Agency (EKN), Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK), Swedish Development Finance Institution (Swedfund), the Swedish International Development Agency (Sida), and the Swedish Export and Investment Agency (Business Sweden) to complete the procurement.

The International Council of Swedish Industry (NIR) will also serve as part of the advisory team supporting the acquisition.

The turbine deal marks the first phase of Raddy Energy’s longer-term expansion strategy, with the company targeting a total generation capacity of 1,000 megawatts by 2030. The planned capacity is expected to support Tanzania’s growing domestic electricity demand while creating opportunities for power exports to neighbouring countries.

As part of the procurement process, senior executives from Raddy Energy undertook a strategic visit to Sweden from December 10 to 13, 2025, under the facilitation of the Tanzanian Embassy in Stockholm. The delegation held high-level meetings with Siemens Energy executives and Swedish government financial institutions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before visiting Siemens’ headquarters and turbine manufacturing facility in Finspång.

The Tanzanian delegation was led by Ambassador Mobhare Matinyi, with Raddy Energy represented by its founder and managing director, Mr Ramadhan Hassan Mlanzi, and director for business development and projects, Ms Ediphine Masase. CRDB Bank’s mega projects team was led by Mr Musa Lwila, alongside Mr Saidi Salehe and Mr Andrew Mbunda.

Siemens Energy was represented by its director for project financing, Mr Joakim Tornberg, and senior sales manager, Ms Christiane Carlsson. The Swedish government delegation was led by Ms Pia Roed, senior adviser for trade and development for Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Other participants included representatives from Swedish institutions: Ms Anna Liberg (Business Sweden), Mr Maximilian Jönsson (Sida), Mr Johan Heiskala (Swedfund), Mr Klas Lindgren (EKN), Mr Pontus Davidsson (SEK) and Ms Christine Bäckström (NIR).

Addressing the meeting, Ambassador Matinyi highlighted the strengthening bilateral relations between Tanzania and Sweden, particularly in trade and investment. He noted that Tanzania continues to offer wide-ranging opportunities for Swedish investors in sectors such as mining, manufacturing, agribusiness, transport, tourism, technology and innovation.