Tanzania’s TanzMED scales digital healthcare as platform links hospitals, doctors and individuals across Africa

Dar es Salaam. As millions of Africans continue to face challenges accessing affordable and timely healthcare, a Tanzania-built mobile health application is increasingly reshaping how patients, doctors and health institutions interact within a technology-enabled healthcare system.

Developed by Africa Healthtech Limited, TanzMED is emerging as one of Tanzania’s leading digital health platforms, bringing together individuals, doctors, hospitals and insurers through a single mobile application designed to improve access, efficiency and continuity of care.

Global data from the World Health Organisation shows that large portions of the world’s population still lack access to essential health services, with out-of-pocket healthcare costs continuing to push African households into poverty.

Against this backdrop, TanzMED has positioned itself as a healthcare super app built for everyday use rather than experimentation.

The app has been downloaded more than 90,000 times across Google Play and the Apple App Store, reflecting growing adoption within a market still adjusting to digital healthcare delivery.

Through the platform, users can consult doctors remotely, book appointments, order medicines for delivery, access mental health services, and receive AI-supported health guidance within a single app available in both Swahili and English.

The platform currently hosts more than 187 licensed doctors across multiple specialties, enabling users to access professional medical support without visiting health facilities.

Artificial intelligence tools within the app support early risk screening, symptom assessment and preventive health guidance, helping users prepare more effectively for consultations and manage their health proactively.

TanzMED’s reach extends beyond individual users. More than 40 hospitals and health centres use the platform for appointment scheduling, telemedicine services, service listings and digital patient engagement, allowing providers to expand reach, improve operational efficiency and retain patients through digital channels.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mkata Nyoni said the platform was designed to strengthen healthcare delivery rather than replace existing systems.

“Our focus is to give people practical tools they can use every day to manage their health, while enabling hospitals and doctors to serve patients more efficiently through digital systems,” he said.

Mental health has become a key focus area for the platform. Through collaboration with Mirembe National Mental Health Hospital, TanzMED has integrated digital mental health assessments and referral pathways.

The app also hosts Kijiwe, a moderated in-app community space that allows young people to access health information, ask sensitive questions and engage in expert-led discussions in a safe environment.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing to launch a digital medical records feature and smartphone-based vital signs monitoring using remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) technology, developed in collaboration with Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences, while expanding further within East and Central Africa.