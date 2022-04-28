Tanzania’s three Safari lodges among the best in Africa

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is home to three of the top 10 best Safari lodges in Africa, The Africa Wealth Report 2022 has revealed.

According to the report Singita Sabora Tented Camp, Singita Mara River Tented Camp, and &Beyond Klein’s Camp all in Tanzania were rated among the Top 10 Safari Lodges on the continent.

Also in the same category are Cottar’s 1920s Camp, &Beyond Bateleur Camp both in Kenya and Sanctuary Gorilla Forest Camp in Uganda.

The other four Safari Lodges are in Botswana and South Africa where the rating criteria based on Reputation for quality and service, location, views and scenery, authentic bush feel, biodiversity: birdlife and wildlife experience.

Meanwhile, South Africa was named as home to the largest luxury market in Africa by revenue, followed by Kenya and then Morocco.

Major components of this include luxury hotels and lodges, cars, clothing and accessories, watches, private jets and yachts.

Major destinations for High Net worth individuals in the rest of Africa include Marrakech in Morocco, Cairo in Egypt, the Serengeti in Tanzania, Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, the Maasai Mara in Kenya, Livingstone in Zambia and the Okavango Delta in Botswana. Gorilla safaris in the Virunga Mountains in Rwanda and the Bwindi Forest in Uganda are also popular.



