Tanzania's tourism yet to hit peak levels, says VP

Dar es Salaam. Vice President Philip Mpango yesterday expressed his dissatisfaction with the contribution made by tourism sector to the national economy calling for increased efforts to reap benefits from the country’s natural resources.

He challenged the public and private players to analyse and come up with promotion strategies that would attract more tourists in order to realise the 5 million target come 2025.

“To achieve the $6 billion earnings from the sector by 2025 requires an increased number of tourists to 5 million, much has to be done. We should promote domestic tourism and entice more citizens from different groups to visit our attractions,” he said.

Related Race for tourists as Africa revamps sector National

He was speaking during the official opening of the 6th edition of the Swahili International Tourism Expo (SITE) that started Friday ad closes today at the Mlimani City here.

The event brought together over 100 international tourism buyers and 200 exhibitors.

Dr Mpango encouraged the financial sector to increase use of credit cards in provision of services, noting that the move will increase the confidence of tourists.

He assured investors that Tanzania was among the best destinations for investment and tourism due to its political stability, committed leadership, peace, conducive policy frameworks and abundant natural resources.

“My expectation is that through this expo, participants will have constructive discussions that will help the tourism sector and therefore stimulate the country’s economic growth,” he said.

“We are ready to receive opinions and recommendations that will be helpful in addressing available concerns hampering the sector,” added the VP.

Providing insights of issues that will lead to the sector’s rapid development, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) chairperson Angelina Ngalula said areas that would ensure business continuity should be revisited.

According to her, devising policies to foster sustainable private sector development and building an enabling environment for entrepreneurship should be adopted.

“The government should also facilitate a smooth transition from the informal to the formal economy that are key to human-centred, inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery of the sector,” she said.

“Also, there is a need to shift to eco-tourism which is a fast-growing industry focused on conservation and job creation to locals,” she added.

Ms Ngalula insisted that these approaches can improve the tourism sector, harnessing its market and create powers to support the economy.

“It will also create jobs and drive development outcomes focusing on the people and their communities,” she said.

During the business forum that was part of the tourism expo, she said Tanzania was endowed with natural resources and comparative advantages that should be properly harnessed in order to significantly contribute to its economy.