Tanzania’s unified national agenda to fix youth skills gap

Tanga. Tanzania is replacing fragmented efforts with a coordinated national skills agenda as the government seeks to institutionalise policies, strategies and programmes to ensure education keeps pace with the changing world of work.

The shift reflects growing recognition that Tanzania does not lack frameworks to address the skills mismatch.

The challenge has been effective implementation, supported by stronger collaboration among government, universities, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions and industry.

This was the central message at the National Education, Skills and Innovation Week in Tanga yesterday, where policymakers and education leaders said the focus must shift from identifying problems to delivering measurable employment outcomes.

More than 800,000 young Tanzanians enter the labour market annually, yet only about 21 percent of the workforce has at least secondary education, while TVET enrolment stands at 4.2 percent.

The result is a persistent gap between the skills employers require and those possessed by graduates.

However, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Carolyne Nombo, said Tanzania has already developed comprehensive frameworks to address the challenge.

“The issue is no longer whether we have policies. We should see how we can implement the already existing frameworks which are well articulated to improve competence at all stages of education,” she told delegates.

The government’s approach is anchored in six complementary instruments covering different parts of the skills ecosystem.

The Tanzania Development Vision 2050 positions human capital, science, technology and innovation as foundations of a competitive, knowledge-based economy.

The Education and Training Policy 2014, 2023 Edition, promotes competence-based learning and curricula aligned with national development priorities, employment and entrepreneurship.

The Second National Skills Development Strategy targets sectors with high employment potential, including ICT, construction, transport, tourism, agribusiness and energy, while strengthening links between training institutions and labour-market demand.

The National Framework for Academia–Industry Collaboration brings employers into curriculum design, internships, work-based learning and graduate assessment.

The Tanzania Qualifications Framework creates pathways between vocational, technical and university education, enabling learners to progress without unnecessarily repeating qualifications.

Meanwhile, the TVET Quality Standards 2025 require providers to strengthen industry partnerships, regularly review curricula and ensure instructors keep pace with technological change.

Together, the frameworks form what education experts describe as a single architecture for skills development rather than isolated initiatives.

At the Tanga forum, Tanzania Commission for Universities Executive Secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa, said relevance should become the defining measure of educational quality.

“We have to balance local relevance with international competitiveness,” he said, warning that an education system could meet domestic expectations while falling short of regional and global standards.

University of Dodoma Vice Chancellor, Prof Lughano Kusiluka, also called for structured collaboration that brings industry professionals into universities.

“Collaboration should not depend on occasional meetings. It must become a continuous process through which curricula, teaching and graduate preparation are regularly reviewed,” he said.

Implementation is being accelerated through the Second Education and Skills for Productive Jobs Programme (ESPJ-II), a six-year initiative worth Sh780 billion ($300 million).

According to ESPJ-II Coordinator, Dr Erick Mgaya, the programme is expected to benefit more than one million Tanzanians and is being implemented by 19 institutions in partnership with ministries and the private sector.

Prof Nombo said it would expand skills training for unemployed and vulnerable youth, strengthen TVET governance and increase private-sector participation.

The government has also launched the Mama Samia skills recognition and certification programme, targeting 80,000 artisans by 2027 through Recognition of Prior Learning.