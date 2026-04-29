Nairobi. Standard Chartered Bank has successfully arranged a $2.33 billion ​syndicated financing facility for the Standard ‌Gauge Railway project in Tanzania, the bank said on Tuesday.

The money will finance two stretches of ​a planned 1,219 km railway line that ​links the commercial capital and port ⁠of Dar es Salaam and the lakeside ​city of Mwanza.

Turkey's Yapi Merkezi and China's China ​Civil Engineering Construction Corporation will undertake the works, the bank's statement said. Funding was secured from export ​credit agencies, commercial banks and development ​finance institutions, it added.

"The construction and modernisation of the ‌Standard ⁠Gauge Railway will connect the port of Dar es Salaam to key growth corridors in western Tanzania and neighbouring states, providing a ​reliable mode ​of transportation ⁠for people and cargo," the bank said.

"The SGR will spur the ​economic development of the interior areas ​of ⁠Tanzania."