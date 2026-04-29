TPDC calls for deeper regional integration as East Africa nears ‘first oil’ era

Dar es Salaam. East Africa is entering what could be its most transformative energy decade, with leaders calling for a shift beyond resource extraction towards deeper regional economic integration.

In a keynote address at the 11th Annual Oil & Gas Convention (OGC) in Kampala, Uganda, under the theme “First Oil: Fulfilling the Promise, Forging the Future,” Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) Board Chairman, Mr Omben Sefue said the region stands at a defining moment in which ambition must now be translated into delivery as major oil and gas projects advance.

In a statement issued by TPDC on Wednesday, April 28, 2026, Mr Sefue stressed the significance of the “first oil” milestone, noting that it should not be seen as an end in itself but the start of a broader regional responsibility.

“First oil should not be viewed as an endpoint, but as the beginning of a broader regional responsibility to ensure that energy wealth drives industrial growth, job creation and long-term prosperity,” he said.

The statement highlighted the East African Crude Oil Pipeline linking Uganda and Tanzania as a key symbol of regional cooperation and a practical example of how large-scale infrastructure can be delivered through trust and partnership.

The project, now at an advanced stage of implementation, is expected to reshape East Africa’s energy logistics and unlock new investment opportunities across the value chain.

It further noted Tanzania’s expanding natural gas sector and liquefied natural gas (LNG) ambitions as part of ongoing efforts towards energy-led industrialisation. Planned cross-border projects, including a natural gas pipeline to Uganda and a refined petroleum products pipeline, were also cited as important steps towards strengthening energy security and reducing costs across the region.

Beyond East Africa, the statement pointed to developments in Mozambique and Namibia, where LNG expansion and new discoveries are positioning Africa as an emerging force in global energy markets.

These developments, it said, are interconnected and contributing to a more integrated and competitive African energy system.

Mr Sefue stressed that the future of the sector will depend not only on production volumes but also on coordination across infrastructure, markets and policies.

“Energy security today is no longer defined solely by production volumes but by integration of infrastructure, markets and policies,” he said.