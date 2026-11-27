Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has secured a $75.4 million (about Sh196 billion) investment from the Beginnings Fund to improve maternal and newborn healthcare services, targeting 210 health facilities in 13 regions over the next five years.

The partnership, launched on Thursday November 26, 2026 by the government through the Ministry of Health and the President's Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), aims to reach approximately 7.3 million women and their newborns with quality healthcare.

The investment comes as the East African country seeks to accelerate efforts to reduce maternal deaths, stillbirths and newborn mortality, particularly by addressing gaps in the quality of care during childbirth and the critical first days of a baby's life.

Announced during the Third National Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) Scientific Conference, the programme will also support Tanzania's ambition to prevent more than 50,000 deaths and stillbirths by 2031.

Minister for Health Mohamed Mchengerwa said the partnership would strengthen the healthcare workforce, improve access to essential diagnostic equipment and expand specialised services for newborns.

"We welcome this partnership with the Beginnings Fund, which will support our efforts to ensure more women receive quality care during pregnancy and childbirth, and newborns have access to the services they need," he said.

He added that the interventions would help address existing gaps and bring the country closer to its maternal and newborn health targets for 2030.

Despite improvements in access to healthcare and a decline in maternal mortality, progress in reducing newborn deaths has remained relatively slow.

According to the partnership's data, neonatal mortality declined marginally from 25 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2015/16 to 24 in 2022, highlighting the need for more interventions to improve the quality of services.

Under the programme, the government and its partners will expand the national Safer Birth Bundle of Care Plus (SBBC+), which combines practical training and mentorship for health workers with interventions aimed at improving care during pregnancy, childbirth and after delivery.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the skills of approximately 10,000 health workers, provide specialised training to more than 650 others and support the recruitment of about 500 additional health workers for eventual absorption into government employment.

It will also finance improvements in medical equipment and technology, including ultrasound machines and digital monitoring systems used during childbirth.

Other interventions will include constructing and upgrading neonatal care units and strengthening national health information systems to improve monitoring and decision-making.

Beginnings Fund chief executive officer Alice Kang’ethe said the investment would support the government's efforts to ensure women receive timely and quality care throughout pregnancy and childbirth, including emergency services when complications arise.

"Our investment also reflects the Beginnings Fund's commitment to the Three Zeros agenda championed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, particularly the goal of zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths," she said.

The programme will initially prioritise 130 high-volume health facilities in Mwanza, Tabora, Dar es Salaam, Kagera and Simiyu, which collectively account for 46 percent of neonatal deaths nationally.

Another 80 facilities in Mara, Dodoma, Morogoro, Shinyanga, Mbeya, Lindi, Mtwara and Pwani will receive targeted support.

The partnership aims to contribute to national 2030 targets of reducing maternal deaths by 33 percent, stillbirths by 33 percent and newborn deaths by 50 percent.

The $75.4 million investment will complement approximately $167 million in government financing earmarked for maternal and newborn healthcare priorities over the same five-year period.

Implementation will be coordinated by the Ministry of Health and PO-RALG, working with the Medical Stores Department and several technical partners, including the Ifakara Health Institute, Haydom Lutheran Hospital, Benjamin William Mkapa Foundation, Doris Mollel Foundation, Results for Development, inSupply Health and Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences.

The announcement coincided with the launch of the African Union Champion Roadmap in Tanzania by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who serves as the continental champion for maternal and child health.

The roadmap, which contributes to the African Union's Three Zeros agenda, seeks to eliminate preventable maternal and newborn deaths across the continent.

Director General of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, Dr Shamma Khalifa Al Mazrouei, said a woman's chances of surviving childbirth and her baby's health should not depend on where they live.

"Where a woman lives should not determine whether she survives childbirth or whether her baby has a healthy start in life," she said, adding that Tanzania's leadership provided an opportunity to translate the ambition into lasting improvements.

Gates Foundation Deputy Director for Health Delivery and Systems in Africa Boniface Njenga said the partnership demonstrated the importance of aligning philanthropic investment with government priorities.

Meanwhile, Children's Investment Fund Foundation Executive Director for Africa Faustina Fynn-Nyame said sustained investment, combined with government leadership, could accelerate progress in strengthening health systems and expanding access to quality maternal and newborn services.