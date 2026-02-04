Tanzania security team destroys 3.5-acre cannabis farm in Geita

Geita. The Geita District defence and security committee, in collaboration with Tanzania Forest Services (TFS), has destroyed a 3.5-acre cannabis farm planted within a maize field inside the Rwamgasa tree plantation forest reserve.

The destruction exercise took place on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, after it was established that cannabis had been cultivated inside a maize farm within the 28,160-acre reserve.

Speaking during the operation on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Rwamgasa Tree Plantation Chief Conservator, Senior Conservator Aloyce Paschal, said the farm was discovered during routine patrols inside the reserve.

Conservator Paschal said the cannabis was difficult to detect because it was interplanted with maize.

“When he planted maize in one row, he planted cannabis in the next, so from a distance one could only see maize, but inside it was cannabis,” said Paschal.

He added that one suspect is currently in custody with security authorities pending legal action and will later be taken to court.

Geita District Administrative Secretary, Ms Lucy Beda, who represented District Commissioner, Mr Hashim Komba, urged residents to stop all human activities inside the reserve and warned that offenders would face legal action.

“We call on citizens to immediately cease conducting human activities inside our reserve. We all know the importance of the environment, and that rainfall depends on its protection,” said Ms Beda.

Busolwa B Ward Chairperson, Mr Lucas Mkondo, whose area neighbours the farm, said some residents complain of oppression when entering the reserve, while others continue to engage in illegal activities.

“Today, I have seen that parts of this forest are heavily cultivated with cannabis. I have been cutting it, and I am now sweating. Some people complain they are oppressed in the reserve, yet they are involved in illegal activities,” said Mr Mkondo.