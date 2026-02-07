Tanzania seeks China support in push for Afcon 2027 infrastructure

Dar es Salaam. The government has sought China’s support in developing modern infrastructure to ensure Tanzania is ready to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) alongside its East African neighbours.

The appeal was made on Friday, February 6, by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr James Millya, during celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year at the Chinese Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Millya said preparations for Afcon 2027 go beyond football, describing the tournament as a strategic opportunity for economic transformation, infrastructure expansion and strengthened diplomatic ties for Tanzania and the wider East African region.

He noted that hosting the continental showpiece would require significant investment in stadiums that meet international standards, efficient transport systems and supporting social infrastructure.

“Given the strong and long-standing partnership between Tanzania and China, we are seeking China’s continued support to ensure that critical infrastructure for Afcon 2027 is completed on time and meets the required international standards,” he said.

According to him, the tournament is expected to attract investment, create jobs, enhance national infrastructure and position Tanzania as a leading tourism destination both on the continent and globally.

Speaking at the same event, China’s Chargé d’Affaires to Tanzania, Mr Wang Yong, said the Chinese New Year celebrations symbolise unity and a shared development journey between the two countries.

He noted that China is ushering in the Year of the Horse, which represents courage, dynamism and progress.

Mr Wang said China continues to register steady progress economically, politically and socially under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, while expanding its role in global governance and sustainable development.

He reaffirmed that relations between China and Tanzania are anchored in historical friendship and practical cooperation, citing major infrastructure projects such as the rehabilitation of the Tanzania–Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) line, backed by Chinese financial, technical and managerial support.