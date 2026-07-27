Tanzania steps up El Niño preparedness as flood risk grows





Dar es Salaam. The government has unveiled a series of measures aimed at strengthening Tanzania’s preparedness for El Niño and other extreme weather events, including the development of a national contingency plan, enhanced early warning systems and expanded public awareness campaigns.

The initiatives come after the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) projected in May a 90 percent probability that El Niño conditions would develop between October and December 2026, raising concerns over an increased risk of floods and other weather-related disasters.

The Disaster Risk Reduction Coordinator in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Yona Benjamin, said authorities had already begun implementing preparedness measures designed to minimise the impact of severe weather and safeguard lives and property.

Among the key interventions is the preparation of a comprehensive national contingency plan that will guide disaster preparedness, emergency response and post-disaster recovery.

“We have already started preparing the contingency plan in collaboration with government institutions, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders. It will clearly outline what needs to be done before, during and after disasters occur,” he said.

He said the plan would include detailed budgets covering all interventions, including public awareness campaigns, emergency response operations, the procurement of rescue equipment and the provision of humanitarian assistance.

Although the overall budget has yet to be approved, Mr Benjamin said each planned activity had already been costed.

“The contingency plan is still undergoing the approval process, so it would be premature to disclose the final budget. However, every planned intervention has already been allocated resources,” he explained.

He added that implementation would be financed through a combination of government funding and support from development partners.

Mr Benjamin said strengthening early warning systems remains a cornerstone of Tanzania’s disaster preparedness strategy.

He noted that the Prime Minister’s Office operates an Emergency Operations and Communication Centre, which works closely with relevant institutions to ensure communities receive timely alerts before disasters strike.

Fishing communities have also benefited from improved access to weather forecasts through collaboration with the TMA, enabling them to receive real-time weather information before venturing onto lakes.

According to Mr Benjamin, these interventions have already helped reduce water-related accidents in some of the country’s high-risk areas.

He said public awareness campaigns had also been intensified to educate communities about the dangers of flooding and the importance of avoiding risky behaviour during heavy rainfall.

Mr Benjamin warned that many people continue to underestimate the dangers posed by floodwaters by attempting to cross submerged roads and rivers without appreciating the depth or force of the water.

“Even floodwater that appears shallow can sweep away vehicles and people. We continue to urge the public to heed official warnings and avoid taking unnecessary risks,” he said.

He added that children remain particularly vulnerable during flooding because they are often tempted to play or swim in unsafe water bodies.

Mr Benjamin said the Disaster Management Act No. 6 of 2022 provides the legal framework for disaster risk reduction in Tanzania, while the National Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy identifies floods, storms and other water-related hazards among the country’s most significant disaster risks.

He urged the public to remain vigilant, closely follow official weather forecasts and cooperate with authorities as the country strengthens its resilience to climate-related disasters.

TMA Executive Director Dr Ladislaus Chang’a said forecasts indicate a high likelihood of El Niño developing later this year and urged citizens, businesses and other stakeholders to take precautionary measures well in advance to minimise potential impacts.

Dr Chang’a also encouraged stakeholders in the construction sector to take advantage of the relatively dry months to complete ongoing projects before heavier rains associated with El Niño are expected later in the year.