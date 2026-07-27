Wildfires force over 300,000 to flee as France and Spain battle escalating blazes

Dar es Salaam. More than 300,000 people have fled their homes in France and Spain as fast-moving wildfires, fuelled by extreme heat and strong winds, continue to spread across both countries, forcing mass evacuations and stretching emergency services.

Authorities warned of a "difficult night" as firefighters battled multiple blazes threatening communities near the French city of Bordeaux and areas surrounding the Spanish capital, Madrid.

France has evacuated about 220,000 people, with thousands leaving the Cap Ferret peninsula and surrounding areas as flames advanced towards Bordeaux, one of the country's most important cities and the centre of its renowned wine region. Officials said the fire remained several kilometres from the city, but changing winds and soaring temperatures continued to pose a serious threat.

In Spain, more than 75,000 residents have been evacuated, while another 30,000 have been ordered to remain indoors as firefighters tackled several major blazes. Three fires near Madrid merged into a massive wildfire, prompting the government to declare the country's first-ever national wildfire emergency to mobilise additional resources.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the country faced "difficult hours" ahead, warning that high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds were creating dangerous conditions for firefighters and residents alike. International assistance has been deployed from several European countries to reinforce local emergency crews.

The fires come after Europe experienced three intense heatwaves in quick succession this year. Scientists say prolonged heat and drought have left forests and vegetation exceptionally dry, increasing the likelihood of large, fast-spreading wildfires.

According to European data, wildfires have already burned more land across the continent this year than the annual average recorded over the past two decades, underscoring the growing impact of climate change on Europe's fire seasons.