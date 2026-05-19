Weather authority warns of strong winds along Tanzania’s coastal regions

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued a warning over strong winds expected to affect several coastal regions for five consecutive days beginning Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the affected areas include Dar es Salaam, Pwani, Tanga, Lindi, Mtwara, Unguja and Pemba, where wind speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour are forecast.

TMA said the warning mainly covers parts of the northern coastal belt of the Indian Ocean, including Mafia Island, Unguja and Pemba, with the likelihood of impacts assessed as moderate.

The authority warned that the strong winds could disrupt fishing activities, marine transport and other economic operations along the coast.

The same weather conditions are expected to persist on Thursday and Friday, particularly in Tanga, Dar es Salaam and Pwani regions, including coastal islands.

TMA urged residents, fishermen and marine transport operators to take precautionary measures and continue following official weather updates to minimise risks associated with rough sea conditions and strong winds.