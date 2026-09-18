Tanzania steps up regional fight against PPR

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are moving to create a regional wall to stop Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) from spreading further south and threatening the livestock sector.

The initiative will bring the three countries together to strengthen vaccination, disease surveillance and controls on livestock movement, with the wider regional campaign targeting eradication of PPR by 2040.

Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Ng’wasi Kamani said the three countries had agreed to strengthen cooperation after a three-day meeting in Dar es Salaam organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

She said this on September 16 during the meeting, which started on September 14 and sought a common approach to controlling the highly contagious disease across national borders.

“Tanzania, the Republic of Congo and Angola will collaborate to continue fighting this disease so that it does not spread south into SADC countries,” she said.

The disease, commonly known as goat and sheep plague, has been moving southwards from East and Central Africa, with Tanzania, the DRC and northern Angola among affected areas since 2012.

PPR does not infect humans, but outbreaks can kill large numbers of goats and sheep, putting household incomes, food security, livestock production and trade at risk.

Ms Kamani said Tanzania was strengthening its own response through a five-year vaccination campaign, with the government targeting coverage of more than 70 percent of the country’s livestock population.

“Tanzania has already vaccinated more than 50 million livestock in our country. Our goal is that by the end of this five-year period, we will have vaccinated more than 70 percent of the livestock we have,” she said.

She further added that more than 16 million goats and sheep had been vaccinated during the first year of the campaign, with the government allocating more than Sh30 billion in the current financial year for the second phase.

“This is a five-year campaign and we have already allocated more than Sh30 billion for this financial year, which will help us in this second phase,” she said.

The campaign includes subsidised vaccines against PPR, which mainly affects goats and sheep and has a direct impact on households that depend on small livestock.

“Basically, this disease affects small livestock, goats and sheep, which are the main source of income for many Tanzanian households. Many women own goats and sheep,” Kamani said.

She said Tanzania hoped the sustained vaccination campaign and regional cooperation would eventually eliminate the disease.

“With the efforts we are making and if everything goes well, we hope we will be able to eradicate this disease, PPR, by 2040,” she said.

The need for stronger regional coordination is partly driven by the movement of pastoralist communities and livestock across borders, which can allow the disease to spread even when one country strengthens its control measures.

Senior Veterinary Officer, Daniel Mdetele, representing the Director of Veterinary Services in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, said goats and sheep were an important economic asset, particularly for women and young people.

“Due to the movement of our pastoralist communities from one area to another and animal trade, the disease has spread. Livestock is also a major foundation for trade, and Tanzania is a major supplier of these animals to Gulf countries,” Mr Mdetele said.

FAO representative, Nyabenyi Tito Tipo said vaccination alone would not be enough to achieve regional eradication, stressing the need for continuous surveillance to track the disease across participating countries.

“A very critical element is vaccination, followed by tracking so that authorities know the exact status of the disease in each country to control it effectively,” she said.

Ms Tipo commended Tanzania for its commitment to the regional eradication efforts, saying FAO, the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) and SADC would continue working with participating countries to implement the initiative.

“We are pleased that the Deputy Minister was present to give Tanzania’s commitment. FAO, together with AU-IBAR and SADC, is working closely to ensure these projects progress smoothly,” she said.

The regional strategy seeks to strengthen cooperation among countries sharing borders and livestock trade routes, as animal movement can make controlling PPR in one country difficult when neighbouring areas remain at risk.