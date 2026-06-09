Tanzania SUV market gathers pace as Africarriers launches Jetour

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian automotive distributor Africarriers Group has expanded its vehicle portfolio with the launch of Chinese car brand Jetour, signalling growing competition in the country’s rapidly evolving passenger vehicle market.

The company officially unveiled the brand in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, introducing three SUV models—the Dashing, T2 and X70 Plus—to Tanzanian consumers.

The move comes as demand for modern, technology-driven and competitively priced vehicles continues to grow across East Africa, attracting a growing number of Chinese manufacturers seeking a foothold in the region.

Africarriers founder and managing director Fida Hussein Rashid said the company was responding to changing consumer preferences by introducing vehicles that combine affordability, technology and modern design.

“The launch of Jetour is about expanding options for Tanzanians seeking reliable and stylish vehicles that meet contemporary mobility needs,” he said.

Jetour, a subsidiary of China's Chery Holding Group, has expanded rapidly in international markets, focusing largely on sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and family-oriented models.

Jetour Global Vice President Andy Yuan described Tanzania as a strategic market, citing rising consumer demand and the country’s growing role as a regional transport and business hub.

For Africarriers, the launch marks another milestone in a business that began more than five decades ago as a second-hand vehicle dealership and has since grown into one of Tanzania’s established automotive distributors.