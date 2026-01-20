Tanzania tackles low awareness of overseas scholarships

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The government has said that most Tanzanians remain unaware of scholarship opportunities offered through the Ministry of Education.

Authorities have on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, outlined decisive steps to remove barriers that have prevented students from accessing valuable overseas scholarships.

The Minister for Education, Prof Adolf Mkenda, said while addressing a high-level meeting of ministry staff, that despite securing 127 scholarships in Saudi Arabia, many Tanzanians either remain unaware of them or are unable to apply.

The initiative aims not only to boost participation in international education but also to respond to President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s call for greater engagement in global learning.

With thorough assessment underway to understand the low application rates, the Ministry is committed to nurturing a culture of ambition and exploration among Tanzanian students.

Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Ms Wanu Hafidh Ameir, and Permanent Secretary, Prof Carolyne Nombo, highlighted collaborative efforts, signalling a unified push to achieve the National Development Vision 2050, ensuring Tanzanian professionals are equipped to meet global challenges.

“This is an exciting time for students as the government works to transform potential into achievement on the world stage. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this educational revolution,” said Prof Mkenda.

The Ministry is addressing barriers that prevent students from applying for studies abroad, the minister said.

He added that a fast-track assessment has been launched to determine why Tanzanians do not fully exploit available overseas study opportunities.

Prof Mkenda stressed that the situation is unacceptable, especially following directives from President Hassan urging the Ministry to expand the number of Tanzanians studying abroad.

“It is important to understand why, when opportunities arise, they are not taken up by Tanzanians, so the government can take appropriate measures and increase student participation in international education,” he said.

The deputy minister noted that the meeting offered an important opportunity for learning, sharing experiences, and building a common understanding of policy direction and programme implementation within the Ministry.

She added that the Ministry will continue to strengthen collaboration among its leadership, affiliated institutions, and education sector experts to ensure planned reforms are implemented effectively and deliver positive outcomes for the nation.

At the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Prof Nombo, said the session also aimed to deliberate on how ministry staff and institutions will implement the National Development Vision 2050 within the education sector.

Prof Nombo explained that successful implementation of the Vision requires unity, innovation, and well-structured plans to enable Tanzania’s education system to meet current and future needs, including increasing the number of professionals with international education and experience.