Tanzania to announce new natural gas finds soon

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will announce the quantity of newly discovered natural gas in the Mnazi Bay block in Mtwara Region next week, following the completion of drilling three wells by the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and its partner, M&P, in a development expected to strengthen the country’s energy resources and open up investment opportunities.
Energy Minister Juma Homera said on Sunday, October 18, 2026, that the government would disclose the quantity of gas discovered during an event scheduled for October 26 and 27 in Msimbati, Mtwara Region.