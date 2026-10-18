Tanzania to announce new natural gas finds soon

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will announce the quantity of newly discovered natural gas in the Mnazi Bay block in Mtwara Region next week, following the completion of drilling three wells by the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and its partner, M&P, in a development expected to strengthen the country’s energy resources and open up investment opportunities.

Energy Minister Juma Homera said on Sunday, October 18, 2026, that the government would disclose the quantity of gas discovered during an event scheduled for October 26 and 27 in Msimbati, Mtwara Region.

“Next week, we expect to launch the drilled wells and announce the quantity of gas discovered in Tanzania. The event will take place in Msimbati, where we will disclose the results of these drilling activities,” he said.

Dr Homera said the drilling programme, comprising two development wells and one exploration well, had been completed successfully.

The results are expected to add to Tanzania’s estimated 57.54 trillion cubic feet of natural gas resources, although the quantity attributable to the latest discovery will be announced separately.

He said increasing gas resources was part of the government’s efforts to strengthen energy security, attract investors and expand the use of natural gas in electricity generation, industrial production and the manufacture of products derived from gas.

The minister said the government wanted to use the resource to support industrialisation, including the production of fertilisers and other goods, while increasing the value generated from Tanzania’s natural resources.

He added that expanding exploration, extraction and processing activities could create further investment opportunities and support economic growth.

The announcement comes as the government continues to pursue additional oil and gas resources in several areas, including Eyasi-Wembere, Lindi-Mtwara, western Songo Songo, northern Mnazi Bay and Ntorya.

Dr Homera said seismic data collection was continuing in the Eyasi-Wembere and Lindi-Mtwara blocks, with the exercise expected to be completed in December 2026.

The surveys are intended to help establish underground geological structures and identify areas with potential oil and gas deposits.

In a separate project, the government expects natural gas production from the Ntorya development to begin early next year, with output projected at 40 million cubic feet a day.

Dr Homera said preparations for drilling a production well and installing gas-processing equipment were continuing in the Victoria block, while construction of a 35-kilometre pipeline from Ntorya to Madimba had reached 70 per cent completion. The pipeline is expected to be completed in December 2026.

The anticipated production would increase the availability of gas for domestic consumption, including electricity generation and industrial activities.

“Our intention is to have gas that can also generate more electricity for industrial use,” he said.

The government is also expanding gas distribution beyond major industrial users. Dr Homera said 22 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations had been completed and were providing services by September 2026, as TPDC and private companies continued efforts to promote the use of gas in homes and vehicles.

Preparations to extend gas supplies to Morogoro and Dodoma were also under way. In addition, TPDC had signed six investment agreements for small-scale liquefied natural gas projects, with feasibility studies being prepared to assess their development.

The minister said the government was also expected to sign and hand over six petroleum exploration licences to TPDC the following week. Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi was expected to attend the event as guest of honour.

The licences are intended to strengthen TPDC’s participation in petroleum exploration and development, as the government seeks to expand the country’s resource base and encourage further investment in the sector.

Dr Homera said the government was working with domestic and international partners to increase exploration, develop supporting infrastructure and encourage investors to participate in the oil and gas industry.

“We are inviting investors to come and invest in the gas and oil sector so that our country can continue moving forward,” he said.

He said the government’s wider energy strategy included increasing electricity generation capacity and improving transmission infrastructure to meet rising demand from households, businesses and industries.

Tanzania’s electricity generation capacity had reached 4,646 megawatts, with the government targeting 8,000 megawatts by 2030.

Dr Homera said the expansion would complement efforts to increase natural gas supplies and ensure reliable energy for industrial development.

The government is also pursuing renewable energy projects and research into geothermal and hydropower to diversify electricity sources.