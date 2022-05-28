Tanzania to decide on Africa court NGO withdrawal

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Tanzania will soon make its final decision on its withdrawal from an African Court provision on NGOs.

The minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs Damas Ndumbaro said the decision will be made within the next two months.

“This matter will be discussed thoroughly in the government system in June and July,” he told journalists here yesterday.

The minister made the remark during his visit to the African Court on Human and People’s Rights (AfCHPR) premises in Arusha.

He said he was aware of requests made countless times by the Court, urging the government to reverse its withdrawal made in 2019.

“Tanzania still cooperates with the Court and will make it possible to ensure it operates uninterrupted.

“The support includes ensuring that it maintains its diplomatic status. We strongly believe the Court is in the right place,” he said.

Dr Ndumbaro said he recently met the President of the Court in Dar es Salaam during which the matter was raised again.

“I told her (Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud) that we will come back to you later for a final decision,” he went on. Dr Ndumbaro said the government would not only review the request but initiate a round table discussion on the issue “and that will be in July or July this year.”

Since joining the Court at its inception in 1998, Tanzania has been one of the state parties to the AfCHPR to the Declaration allowing its citizens and NGOs to file cases directly before it.

However, in November 2019 the country ditched the same Declaration, raising eyes on the commitment of the host nation to the Court’s mandate.

The government’s version of the pull out was that the provision (Declaration) had been implemented “contrary to the reservations it submitted when making this Declaration”.

Tanzania then joined three other state parties to the African Court Protocol - Rwanda, Benin and Cote d’Ivoire in ditching the controversial clause.

Yesterday’s visit to the Court premises in Arusha was the first to be made by a minister holding the Legal Affairs docket since the withdrawal.

Moments after Dr. Ndumbaro , accomplished lawyer, registered as a Counsel to the Arusha-based Court yesterday, the matter was raised by AfCHPR judicial staff.

“Tanzania’s withdrawal is a major problem being a host country. We are urging you to review it”, implored the Vice President of the Court Judge Blaise Tchikaya.