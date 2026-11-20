Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will host a two-day meeting of electoral commissions from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), bringing together representatives from 15 member countries to discuss election management and the role of social media in democratic processes.

A statement issued on Friday, November 20, 2026, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam will officially open the 28th General Conference of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries (ECF-SADC) slated to take place on Monday, November 23, 2026.

“The meeting, scheduled for November 23 and 24, 2025, will focus on strengthening election management and examining how social media can improve the administration, coordination and credibility of electoral processes,” reads part of the statement signed by INEC Director of Elections, Ramadhani Kailima.

Expected participants include chairpersons, commissioners and chief executives of electoral commissions, as well as other stakeholders involved in electoral matters.

The statement mentions participating countries as Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.

Established on July 27, 1998, the ECF-SADC provides a platform for electoral management bodies in the region to exchange experiences, strengthen institutional capacity and discuss challenges affecting election administration.

According to the statement, hosting the conference would allow Tanzania to strengthen regional and international relations while promoting its tourism attractions and electoral institutions.

The country's electoral institutions, including those in Tanzania and Zanzibar, are also expected to benefit from exchanging experiences with their regional counterparts on improving electoral systems, adopting technology and addressing emerging challenges.

“The conference will also provide a platform to discuss the growing role of social media and how electoral commissions can respond to changes in the technological environment,” reads another part.