Tanzanian music producer Lizer Classic has earned an international career milestone after contributing to ‘HOPE’, the Grammy-nominated album by celebrated Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo, placing his production work among a project recognised on one of the world's biggest music stages.

The album has been nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 2027 Grammy Awards, giving Lizer an opportunity to celebrate his involvement in an internationally recognised production alongside some of the industry's established names.

His contribution comes through ‘Kakua’, a collaboration between Kidjo and Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz. Lizer handled the song's production, recording and mixing, with the track appearing as the ninth song on the 16-track album.

For the producer, the recognition highlights the important role played by music professionals who work behind the scenes to shape the sound of songs and bring artists' ideas to life.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Lizer described the recognition as an honour, reflecting on how work done quietly in the studio can reach audiences and receive recognition far beyond what its creators might initially imagine.

His involvement also places Tanzanian production talent within a project that brings together musicians from different parts of the world.

Besides Kidjo and Diamond, the album features international artistes including Davido, Ayra Starr, Pharrell Williams, Quavo, Fally Ipupa and Nile Rodgers.

Kidjo, a five-time Grammy winner, has built an international career through music that draws on African sounds while collaborating with artistes across different genres and cultures.

The album's nomination has also drawn attention to the contribution of Tanzanian talent to international music projects, particularly at a time when Bongo Flava continues to reach audiences beyond the country's borders.

There had also been hopes among Tanzanian music fans that “Kakua” would receive an individual nomination in the Best African Music Performance category, which could have marked a major moment for the country's music industry.