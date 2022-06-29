Tanzania to perform historic surgery on conjoined twins

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) is set to perform a historic separation surgery on conjoined twins on July 1.

The surgery involving twins joined by the chest, abdomen and share a large part of the liver will require the services of 31 medical experts and will last about 7 hours.

The team of 31 medical professionals comprises of 26 Tanzanians and 5 medical experts from Ireland, including the chief surgeon.

This surgery will be the first of its kind in Tanzania, and only the third to be performed in Africa, with the other two having been done in South Africa and Egypt.

Not only will this be a landmark surgery, but the Tanzanian government who've decided to foot the medical bill will save over Sh70 million by conducting the surgery on home soil. The surgery will cost around Sh50 million. Where it to be performed overseas it would've cost well over Sh120 million.