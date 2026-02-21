Tanzania to revive live animal trade to curb monkey invasions

Rombo. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has announced plans to revive the trade in live animals, including baboons and monkeys, rather than killing them, as a measure to reduce their numbers in residential areas and boost national revenue.

The announcement was made on Thursday, February 19, 2026, by the Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, while addressing concerns from Rombo District residents over animal invasions in their homes.

“Rather than killing them unnecessarily, the government, under the guidance of our President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has directed the ministry to address this issue and revive the live animal trade so that these baboons and monkeys can be sold instead of being killed, generating revenue while solving the problem for our people,” said Dr Kijaji.

“Previously, we managed live wild animals, but the practice stopped in 2016 due to challenges. Government instructions have now directed us to address it. Currently, we have been forced to kill more than 247 baboons due to this problem,” added the minister.

Among other achievements, Dr Kijaji said that Kilimanjaro National Park (Kinapa) has generated over Sh363.7 million in revenue.

“Through our Kilimanjaro National Park, we, as a nation, are very proud. We commend Rombo residents for protecting our region and the park. Kilimanjaro National Park is the second-largest contributor to national revenue,” he said.

Residents’ concerns

At the meeting, resident Ms Jenesta Tarimo said they have suffered for years from animals destroying crops annually.

“Honourable Minister, we request assistance to remove these destructive animals that have spread in our areas because they eat seeds and trample young crops. We are greatly suffering,” she said.