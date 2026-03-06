Tanzania to start ambulance production locally

Dar es Salaam. The government is set to begin the local production of ambulances in Tanzania in a move aimed at improving access to emergency medical services, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

The establishment of an ambulance manufacturing plant in the country is expected to ease the distribution of the vehicles across various regions, especially in remote areas that often face challenges in accessing emergency healthcare.

Tanga Regional Commissioner, Batilda Burian, made the remarks on March 5, 2026, in Dar es Salaam during a preparatory meeting on plans to launch ambulance production in the region.

Dr Burian said the government is encouraged by the investment being undertaken in partnership with SO Company Limited, noting that it will help strengthen emergency healthcare services in the country, particularly the availability of ambulances.

She said producing ambulances locally will increase the supply of modern emergency vehicles and reduce the time it takes for medical teams to reach people in need of urgent care.

“The availability of ambulances manufactured locally will simplify their distribution across different parts of the country, particularly in remote areas that often face challenges in accessing emergency services,” she said.

Dr Burian said that, apart from improving healthcare services, the project is expected to generate economic benefits for communities by creating employment opportunities for young people and stimulating growth in the industrial sector.

She further noted that the investment will help promote local production of vehicle spare parts and strengthen industries linked to automotive manufacturing and healthcare services.

The Acting Director of Emergency and Disaster Services at the Ministry of Health, Erasto Sylvanus, said the government will continue to provide a conducive investment environment to ensure the project is implemented successfully.

He said the initiative forms part of broader government efforts to strengthen healthcare services in the country by increasing the capacity to respond to emergencies and disasters.