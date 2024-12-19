Tanzania turns to tech to tackle teacher shortage

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has embarked on an ambitious plan to integrate Information and Communication Technology (ICT) into education to address the perennial teacher shortage, a challenge that has hindered quality education delivery for years.

The intervention aims to leverage technology to not only curb the shortage but also enhance teaching and learning across the country.

For decades, Tanzania has grappled with a teacher deficit, particularly in science subjects.

This issue has been compounded by the increasing number of students enrolling in schools each year.

While the government recruited 13,130 teachers in the 2022/23 fiscal year and plans to recruit over 11,015 more this year, the gap remains significant.

In many schools, classrooms are overcrowded, with some accommodating over 100 students, leading to a pupil-to-teacher ratio (PTR) of 1:100 instead of the standard 1:45.

The Covid-19 pandemic further exposed the digital divide in the education sector.

Despite efforts to ensure remote learning during lockdowns, many students, especially in rural areas, were left behind due to lack of access to ICT tools and infrastructure.

Recognising the challenges, the government is now prioritising digital solutions to bridge this divide and create a more inclusive education system.

“ICT is a game-changer in education. It allows us to address teacher shortages and improve the quality of learning,” said minister of State in the President’s Office—Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa, during the launch of the first phase of ICT equipment distribution on Wednesday.

As part of the initiative, the government allocated Sh18 billion in the 2023/24 fiscal year to purchase ICT equipment for schools.

Through the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project (SEQUIP), 1,500 secondary schools are set to benefit.

The first batch of equipment has already been distributed to 231 schools.

To ensure the effective use of the tools, over 3,000 secondary school teachers have undergone ICT training in two phases.

These sessions aim to equip teachers with the skills to integrate technology into their teaching practices.

“ICT utilisation will revolutionise teaching and learning. It makes teachers more efficient and improves student outcomes,” Mr Mchengerwa noted.

He also highlighted the potential of ICT to connect students across the country.

“With digital classrooms, a teacher in Kibaha can teach students in remote areas like Kigoma and Lindi simultaneously,” he added.

Tanzania’s National ICT in Education Strategy outlines a comprehensive plan to integrate technology at all levels of education.

The vision is to achieve “improved learning outcomes through a digitally enabled education system.”

The strategy focuses on seven key pillars: infrastructure and access, ICT integration in the curriculum, digital content development, digital assessment, capacity building, innovation, and emerging technologies.

According to the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Calyne Nombo, the strategy emphasises the need to prepare students and society to thrive in the information age.

“We must harness the strengths of ICT tools to build a well-educated and informed society,” she said.

Efforts include providing science laboratories with ICT facilities, distributing computers to schools, and training teachers.

In 2023 alone, 17,700 desktops and 10,384 laptops were distributed to primary schools, with 61.9 percent of these schools connected to the national grid.

Similarly, secondary schools received over 31,000 desktops and 10,000 laptops, with 72.2 percent connected to electricity.

The government has also invested in creating e-content, particularly for STEM subjects.

Tutorial videos featuring multimedia elements help students grasp complex topics in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Through SEQUIP, 15,282 secondary school teachers have been trained to adopt digitally enabled teaching methods.

“Digital tools make learning more engaging and accessible, especially for students in underserved areas,” said Prof Nombo.

Rwanda’s successful integration of ICT in education provides a valuable lesson for Tanzania.

Through the One Laptop per Child programme, Rwanda equipped students with laptops and connected schools to the internet.

The initiative has significantly improved literacy rates and STEM performance.

Tanzania can draw inspiration from this model to accelerate its ICT adoption.

Tanzania’s ICT-driven education strategy marks a significant step toward addressing teacher shortages and improving learning outcomes.

While challenges such as infrastructure gaps and electricity connectivity persist, the government’s commitment to digital transformation is commendable.

“We are building a foundation for a knowledge-based society.