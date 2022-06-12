Tanzania, US amend open skies agreement

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and the US have signed a protocol of amendment to the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (Basa) that is translated into officially opening skies of the two countries.

The new move came 22 years after the duo signed an Open Skies Agreement to provide rights for airlines from both countries to offer international passenger and cargo services.

But since then, the accord has not been formally brought into force due to lack of strong airlines on the Tanzanian side, and restriction on airline reservations system on the US side, according to the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) director general, Mr Hamza Johari.

Now, with the amendment to the Basa, the two countries have deleted the provision of the requirement of a computer reservation system to be used by the designated airlines for scheduled operations.

“With the move, we are thereby creating a more liberal environment for the distribution system (including internet booking),” said the TCAA boss.

“We are now waiting for approval for us to start flying to the US. Our airlines (with capacity) will have to send requests to the US, before they (US) send us (regulator) requirements checklist.”

“And now that ATCL (Air Tanzania Company Limited) is back in action, I believe they have what it takes to grab the opportunity by launching direct flights and thus expanding their market.”

Works and Transport minister Makame Mbarawa said with the new move, market expansion will be guaranteed to airlines. He challenged air transport experts and airlines to come up with a strategy that will enhance Tanzania to adhere to all procedures and standards set by the US for Tanzanian airlines to fly to their skies.

“It is not difficult, but we need to prepare because the US is very strict when it comes to safety and security. In doing so, we will have a reliable and strong air transport industry,” said Prof Mbarawa.

The US ambassador to Tanzania Donald Wright said the open skies agreement will strengthen economic ties further and allow more people to travel and market their products to more places at lower cost.

The pact, he said, makes it easier and more affordable for people to travel and makes it easier for those Americans who choose Tanzania as their tourism destination.

“It (Basa) makes it easier for American investors to choose Tanzania as their investment destination,” he said.

The accord that came into force yesterday, provides no limitations on the number of airlines each government may designate to operate services in the US-Tanzania aviation market.

The agreement also authorises code-sharing arrangements with third-country carriers.