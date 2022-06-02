Tanzania, US scientists mull climate change action

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Environment and climate experts from Tanzania and their US counterparts yesterday embarked on a journey of policy, technology and experience co-operation in tackling the effects of climate change.

Coming from Northeastern University Boston Massachusetts USA, the group of 35 scientists is based on one of the resolutions reached by the Cop 26 conference held in Glasgow late last year.

The summit concluded the need for international cooperation on how to deal with climate change which was a threat to the achievement of sustainable development goals across the globe.

Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) yesterday gathered the group with local researchers from the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (Tari), the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA), lecturers and students to deliberate on climate change.

“As coordinators of science, technology and innovation, we have a responsibility to build international relations to ensure that our colleagues from different countries collaborate with Tanzanian researchers in various areas such as climate change,” said Mr Samson Mwela, the Costech’s director of knowledge management.

He noted that the group came to learn about environmental policies and research in the country aimed at ensuring that climate change can be mitigated and thus allow for social and economic development.

“They are sharing their knowledge, technology on tackling climate change, findings of their research and also came to build relationships with local researchers,” he said.

“In order to better adapt to climate change we must look at our policies, and develop a strategy to use research and expertise in tackling this global challenge,” he added.

Dr Ladislauus Chang’a, who is the director of Research and Applied Meteorology at TMA, said one of the resolutions at the Cop 26 was to strengthen bilateral cooperation in tackling the threats of climate change.

“So, this conference gives us the opportunity to discuss how we can work together through research and technology in winning the war against this scourge,” he said.