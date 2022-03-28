Drought kills 92,000 livestock in Simanjiro

By Mussa Juma More by this Author

Arusha. A total of 92,047 livestock have died due to climate change that has led to drought in Simanjiro in Manyara region.

The situation that has also led to drying up of water sources has claimed lives of 46, 028 cows, 21,046 sheep, 21,070 goats and 2003 donkeys .

That was said on Monday March 28, by agriculture and livestock officer, Dr Swaleeh Masaza at the launch of a new study on the ability of pastoralist communities to respond to disasters.

He said the indigenous education provided in those communities has helped to reduce further impacts.

For his part, environmental researcher, Mr Enock Changula said a study conducted in five villages in Simanjiro district found that indigenous education has helped the pastoralist community to cope with disasters such as diseases and floods.

“It has also helped to spread information among these communities,” he said.

However, Climate change and environment officer from PINGOS Forum, Gidion Sanago said the study has described the importance of recognizing, protecting and promoting indigenous education in response to disasters.

"We urge policymakers to begin valuing, recognizing and incorporating such education into the country's policy making,” he said.

The biggest victims of climate change are women and children, according to the Forum’s gender and community development officer, Nailejileji Tipap.