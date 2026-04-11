Tanzania Vice President Dr Nchimbi warns leaders against misuse of power

Dodoma. Vice President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi has warned that many leaders are using their powers for personal gain instead of serving the interests of the nation and its citizens.

Dr Nchimbi said the misuse of trust bestowed upon elected leaders by citizens is among the issues that hurt leadership most.

Dr Nchimbi made the remarks on Saturday, April 11, 2026 in Dodoma, while speaking at a youth symposium organised by the Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation (MNF) to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the birth of the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

He said leaders should recognise that the mandate entrusted to them is meant to serve citizens, not for personal benefit, noting that citizens expect those given responsibility to use their authority in the public interest, yet in many cases the situation has been the opposite.

Dr Nchimbi urged leaders to emulate the example of the late Mwalimu Nyerere, who is widely regarded as a model leader of integrity and patriotism, and who strongly opposed corruption and abuse of power while ensuring that national resources were protected for the benefit of all Tanzanians.

He said that despite holding the office of the presidency, Mwalimu Nyerere lived a modest life without extravagance, a trait that earned him respect both at home and abroad and established him as a model leader for Africa and the wider world.

“Foundations of unity, solidarity, and peace established by the Father of the Nation remain key pillars of the country. However, acts of religious and ethnic discrimination, as well as ignoring equality in society and allowing some people to deny others their rights, can create divisions in society, and that was something strongly opposed by Mwalimu Nyerere,” said Dr Nchimbi.

The Vice President urged young people to reflect on whether they are ready to safeguard national peace, fight corruption, and use the education they have acquired to advance national development rather than personal interests.

The foundation’s Board Chairperson and former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda, urged young people not to lose hope and to learn from previous leaders, stressing the importance of building a nation led by ethical leaders who serve citizens fairly.