Tanzania, WHO launch five-year health strategy

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government of Tanzania in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) has on Wednesday April 27 launched a Country Cooperation Strategy worth Sh145 billion ($70 million).

The strategy is set to be in operation from 2022 to 2027 as it targets aligning the national healthcare priorities and Policy alongside WHO’s.

Addressing news conference during the strategy launch, Minister of Health Ummy Mwalimu, said that the strategy will manage different health activities between the government and WHO.

She said that the five year strategy is a result of the finalisation of the previous strategy from 2016 to 2020.

“As much as the previous strategy was embedded with multiple successes, it also had challenges that are highlighted in the current strategy including technical support, health emergencies such as Ebola, HIV and corona pandemic,” she said.

The strategy will focus on five areas including health and equity situation, gender equity and human rights, health emergencies, health information systems, partnership and setting the strategic priorities.

Advertisement

According to Ahmed Mazrui, Minister of Health In Zanzibar, the policy is set to redefine the shared goals of Tanzania as well as WHO’s.

“With this strategy, the country will be able to target at bettering different key areas in the health sector,” said Mr Mazrui.