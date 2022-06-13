Tanzanian billionaire wins top honour

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The African Leadership Magazine has announced a Tanzania billionaire Ally Awadh, founder of Lake Oil Group as its winner of the 2022 Young Business Leader of the Year.

The award recognises a young African business leader, 40 years of age or below, whose outstanding business successes and verifiable business journey have made them role models and inspirational success stories in the marketplace.

Winners and runners-up will receive their awards early in July this year at a colourful ceremony themed ‘Rethinking African Trade and Partnership Possibilities’ at the House of Lords of the United Kingdom.

He wins the said award at the time when his company has invested in building several gas stations countrywide thus creating job opportunities for the country’s youth, with his success inspiring many to run their own businesses.

Apart from Tanzania, the group has made its existence in various countries in East and Southern Africa, which includes, Zambia, DRC, Burundi, Rwanda, Mozambique, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

It is noted that Mr Awadhi has also set up similar businesses in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, where, apart from the oil and gas trade, he also provides automotive lubricant services.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the award for the Central Bank Governor of the Year, went to, Dr Florens Luoga, who governs the Tanzanian’s central bank (BoT).

The African Business Leadership Awards is a prestigious recognition event to reward exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa’s business landscape and its private sector.

The awards is in keeping with the African Leadership Magazine’s tradition of presenting the sides of the continent’s businesses and leaders, which hardly finds placement on global media platforms – celebrating exemplary business leaderships on the continent

The magazine is published by African Leadership Organisation Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom aimed at celebrating African achievements and excellence in a way that empowers and inspires.