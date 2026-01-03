Tanzanian driver reunited with family after South Sudan ordeal

Dodoma. Cheers and tears of joy filled Dodoma as Juma Maganga, a Tanzanian truck driver who had been detained in South Sudan, was warmly received after his release.

Maganga had been in custody since February 14, 2025, after the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident that killed a soldier.

Under South Sudanese customs and traditions, he was required to pay compensation of 51 cows—equivalent to Sh36 million—for an accident resulting in death.

It was explained that the deceased soldier had three wives, all of whom, together with the soldier’s parents, were entitled to a share of the compensation.

Upon arriving in Dodoma on January 3, 2026, Maganga broke down in tears as he embraced relatives and friends who had gathered to welcome him at the bus terminal.

“I feel relieved, and I am crying out of pain and happiness because I never expected to see my family or fellow Tanzanians again. I was living halfway in hell,” he said in a video shared on social media.

He said his release followed the payment of Sh36 million in compensation raised through contributions from members of the public, government leaders and associations of heavy truck drivers.

“I lived a very difficult life. In the detention facility, prisoners are not provided with food. There is no assistance unless you have money. When I ran out of food, I had to ask for financial help from home. I am grateful they did not abandon me,” he said.

Maganga said detainees were allowed to keep their mobile phones, which they used to seek help, noting that the harsh conditions affected all inmates.

“There were detainees from different countries—Ugandans, Somalis and Kenyans. Many Somalis were arrested for lacking travel documents,” he said.

“I kept thinking about my family. I spent eight months in chains. It was in September 2025 that the chains were removed.”

He said the experience pushed him to seek help from various people, including the Minister for Minerals, Antony Mavunde.

“There were times when I was taken to court under heavy military presence, as if they were going to war, because I was accused of killing a soldier. After the first appeal, the family withdrew and left the matter to the army,” he said.

How the accident happened

Maganga said on the day of the accident he was attempting to overtake a broken-down vehicle on his right side. As he moved to the left, a motorcycle ridden by a soldier entered his path.

“I slowed down to avoid him so I could return to the right lane, which was my correct side,” he said.

“As I moved, he also moved. Eventually, I knocked him and he fell by the roadside. When I stopped to check if he was injured, residents started attacking me.”

He said he could not immediately tell whether the soldier had died, adding that he repeatedly encountered the deceased’s relatives in court.

How he was helped

Maganga said that at first he could not understand the court proceedings due to the language barrier.

Later, the company he worked for hired a South Sudanese lawyer, but the lawyer disappeared under unclear circumstances.

He said Nickson Massawe, a Tanzanian living in South Sudan, mobilised support after learning that a fellow Tanzanian was being detained.

“They tried to find another lawyer, but those approached were threatened with death. At some point, we lost hope. Eventually, the United Nations helped secure a lawyer who was paid 100 US dollars (over Sh200,000) per day during court sessions,” he said.

By the time of his release, a total of 14,500 US dollars (Sh35.887 million) had been paid, covering compensation and burial expenses.

For his part, Minister Mavunde said he learned about Maganga’s case in September 2025 while on a campaign visit in Sogeambele Street, Chihanga Ward in Dodoma.

He said a woman requested to ask a question during the meeting but instead broke down in tears, pleading for help to secure the release of her son, Juma Maganga, who was imprisoned in Juba, South Sudan.

Mr Mavunde said efforts were made to raise funds through Tanzanians in Juba and at home, but the amount initially fell short, leaving Maganga in detention for 10 months, during which he remained in chains.

“I did not know she was Juma’s biological mother, but I informed her that I was aware of the case and that we were assisting. Throughout his detention, I helped cover his food expenses in Sudan and supported his family in Dodoma with basic needs,” he said.

The minister said he reassured the mother that her son would eventually be freed through government cooperation, including support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.