Tanzanian opposition voices outcry as Chadema, ACT meet Dr Chakwera

Dar es Salaam. Opposition parties Chadema and ACT Wazalendo have presented their complaints to Commonwealth Special Envoy Dr Lazarus Chakwera regarding human rights and conduct before and after the October 2025 General Election.

Amid those complaints, Chadema has submitted a formal request to Dr Chakwera, who is a former president of Malawi, seeking permission to visit the party’s chairman, Tundu Lissu, who is in prison facing a treason charge.

While the parties were outlining those complaints, the government, on its part, informed Dr Chakwera of various measures it is taking to ensure the country continues to remain calm with democracy and peace prevailing.

Dr Chakwera is in the country on a working visit after being appointed by the Commonwealth, where he is holding talks with government leaders, political stakeholders, and civil society organisations to build cohesion and reconciliation measures.

The arrival of Dr Chakwera has come one month after Tanzania received another delegation from the international community, who is the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Mr Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, who conducted a visit to the country from March 8 to 12.

ACT Wazalendo was the first party to meet Dr Chakwera and presented four issues to him, including claims that Tanzania’s General Election held on October 29, 2025, was not free and fair.

The opposition party claimed the election was marred by violations of electoral procedures and that there was excessive use of force.

Other claims submitted by ACT Wazalendo through the party’s leader, Ms Dorothy Semu, include violations of human rights before and after the election, suppression of civil and social freedoms, as well as the need for political reforms and accountability.

In its public statement issued by Ms Semu, ACT Wazalendo claimed the election “was turned into a process of results fabrication,” and that the events that followed created a crisis of political legitimacy for Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government.

The party said its assessment is based on evidence collected before, during, and after the election, including stages of candidate nomination, voting, counting, and results announcement.

“According to our assessment, Tanzania is currently facing a serious political situation that signals the erosion of multiparty democracy and the strengthening of governance dependent on security organs,” said part of the statement.

Furthermore, ACT Wazalendo also claimed its presidential and parliamentary candidates were eliminated under unfair circumstances, while more than 30 percent of parliamentary candidates and 22 percent of councillorship candidates failed to secure the opportunity to participate.

On the suppression of freedoms and social rights, the statement said the situation has been reflected in restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly, and association, alongside growing fear within communities, a trend that it said is undermining citizens’ participation in social and political affairs.

On the required political reforms and accountability, ACT Wazalendo said the current situation indicates weakening democracy and declining civil and social freedoms.

Chadema’s requests

Chadema submitted a report of events before and after October 29, 2025, including claims of the arrest of its leaders, including national chairman Tundu Lissu, as well as allegations of abductions, while requesting Dr Chakwera to be allowed to visit Mr Lissu in prison, who has completed one year since being in detention.

Chadema’s public statement explained that the party delegation that met Dr Chakwera was led by senior leaders, including its Vice Chairman for Mainland, Mr John Heche.

In the statement, the opposition party explained that Dr Chakwera received the position of Chadema’s Central Committee and was given detailed explanations about events that occurred before and after October 29, 2025, including killings of civilians and restrictions on political activities.

Among the positions of Chadema’s Central Committee are rejection of the results of the October 29 General Election, demand for a New Constitution, an Independent Electoral Commission, reforms of the electoral system, as well as an independent investigation into events of last year’s General Election.

According to Chadema’s statement, Dr Chakwera received the reports and was briefed in detail on the country’s political environment, while his mission continues to gather information on allegations of human rights violations.

Dr Chakwera arrived on April 8, 2026, and began his schedule by meeting the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, on April 9, 2026, in Dar es Salaam. The meeting aimed to welcome him to the country and commence his duties.

Furthermore, Dr Chakwera met and held talks with the Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office – Policy, Parliament, Coordination, and Persons with Disabilities, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, who led the Tanzania delegation.

Prof Palamagamba Kabudi informed Dr Chakwera of various steps being taken by the government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to strengthen democracy and peace in the country and safeguard national unity.

“…we have explained many matters about Tanzania and the history of this country since it gained Independence in 1961, the state of politics and democracy in the country, and the steps the government continues to take to ensure the country remains calm, thus enabling Tanzanians to participate fully in building an inclusive economy,” said Prof Kabudi.