Tanzanian passenger delivers baby during transit at Mumbai airport

Dar es Salaam. A 26-year-old Tanzanian passenger delivered a baby girl safely while transiting through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on the morning of February 10 after experiencing sudden labour pains in the international transit corridor.

The airport is operated by Mumbai International Airport Limited, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises—part of the Adani Group—and the Airports Authority of India.

Adani said in a statement this week that airport medical teams received the emergency alert at 5:17am and responded swiftly, finding the passenger in active labour with signs indicating imminent childbirth.

With support from on-ground stakeholders, the passenger was transferred to an airside ambulance, while terminal operations coordinated with immigration to expedite a temporary transit visa to avoid procedural delays during the medical emergency.

The incident highlights the importance of emergency preparedness for travellers using major global transit hubs on long-haul routes.

“Passenger safety is our first priority. Our teams responded immediately, followed established emergency protocols, and coordinated with on-ground stakeholders to ensure the mother received timely care and a safe transfer for further medical attention. We are relieved that both mother and baby are stable,” the statement said.

By 5:40am, the ambulance had departed for hospital with the medical team and airline staff on board.

As the ambulance moved through early-morning traffic, the passenger progressed rapidly into full labour, and the medical team assisted with the delivery inside the vehicle. At 5:45am, a healthy baby girl was delivered, after which immediate neonatal care was provided, including cord clamping and initial stabilisation measures.

Both mother and newborn arrived at the hospital’s emergency room by 5:55am for further obstetric and paediatric care. Hospital authorities later confirmed that both were stable and healthy, with care continuing under standard protocols.

The response involved coordination across airport medical services, terminal operations, airline staff, immigration officials and security personnel.