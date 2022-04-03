Tanzanian's first locally made electric car unveiled

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian cartoonist Masoud Kipanya yesterday officially unveiled the country's first locally made electric car.

Kipanya, known for his satirical cartoons, said the electric car is his own creative idea which took him 11 months to complete.

The environmentally-friendly electric car's brand name is Kaypee Motor and requires six hours of charging.

"This is a very powerful car that comes with its own charger," Kipanya said during the launch which took place at the Dar es Salaam Serena Hotel on Saturday and attended by some of the country's top business influencers.



