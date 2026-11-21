Johannesburg. Tanzanian scientist Hope Mbelwa has earned regional recognition for developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-based solution that could improve the early detection of cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Tanzania.

Ms Mbelwa, a PhD researcher at the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST), is among 38 women scientists recognised under the 2026 L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Sub-Saharan Africa programme.

The scientists were celebrated in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday, November 19, 2026.

Her research, titled Multimodal Learning for Cervical Cancer Detection, explores how AI can analyse digital images of Pap smear samples to identify cellular changes associated with cervical cancer before symptoms develop.

The recognition places her among African researchers whose work seeks to address pressing societal challenges through scientific innovation.

Established in 1998, the L'Oréal-UNESCO initiative recognises women's contributions to scientific advancement while addressing their underrepresentation in research.

The international programme has recognised 142 laureates, seven of whom have gone on to receive Nobel Prizes.

Its regional Young Talents programme also supports emerging African researchers through grants, professional development and mentorship.

For Ms Mbelwa, the recognition comes as she develops an innovation that could help address diagnostic challenges in Tanzania's healthcare system.

A computer science engineer, she is developing software capable of interpreting images captured from Pap smear slides and classifying abnormalities that may indicate cervical cancer.

The proposed system will generate reports in both English and Kiswahili, making it easier for healthcare professionals to communicate findings to patients.

"We are developing a tool that will make the work easier. A pathologist will not have to sit and interpret every sample manually. The system will analyse the image and produce a report, which the specialist can review and approve," she explains.

She says the programme is designed to produce results in less than a minute, although its performance has yet to be clinically validated.

The innovation aims to address shortages of specialists qualified to interpret cervical cell samples, which can delay diagnosis as screening demand increases.

Ms Mbelwa says the system could reduce pathologists' workloads, allowing them to focus on reviewing and approving results instead of manually interpreting slides and preparing reports.

Its bilingual reporting feature could also improve communication with patients who struggle to understand medical explanations in English.

The innovation comes against a challenging national health backdrop.

Ministry of Health statistics for 2024 show that cervical cancer screening among women aged 30–49 declined from 53.2 percent in 2023 to 38.3 percent in 2024.

The proportion of women who tested positive and subsequently received treatment also fell from 75.6 percent to 46.8 percent.

The report recorded 732,132 women screened in 2024, highlighting demand for the services.

However, no region achieved the national screening target of 80 percent.

The Ministry attributed part of the decline to shortages of acetic acid and breakdowns of treatment equipment.

Meanwhile, a 2024 study using Tanzania's Demographic and Health Survey data found that only 7.28 percent of women of reproductive age had undergone cervical cancer screening, pointing to persistent gaps in access and uptake.

The figures highlight the need to strengthen screening, diagnosis and treatment services alongside public awareness campaigns.

However, Ms Mbelwa acknowledges that her innovation remains under development and requires further validation before it can be adopted in routine clinical practice.

Beyond research, her journey reflects the challenges women face in science.

She recalls that only 12 of the 98 students in her university class were women, an imbalance that sometimes made female students feel intimidated in a male-dominated environment.