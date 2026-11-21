Johannesburg. Recognised among 38 outstanding women scientists in sub-Saharan Africa, Tanzanian researcher Angel Meela is developing an affordable technology-driven solution to improve learning experiences for children with autism, particularly those in schools with limited resources.

Ms Meela, a PhD candidate at the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST), was recognised under the 2026 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Sub-Saharan Africa programme in Johannesburg on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Selected from more than 1,000 applicants, she is developing a mobile application that uses augmented reality (AR) to support children with autism in educational settings.

Her innovation seeks to address gaps in assistive educational technologies, which she says have largely been developed in countries with better technological infrastructure, making some difficult to adapt to African conditions.

“Technology has developed very rapidly over the past 20 years and touched different sectors and groups of people. However, to some extent, children with autism have been left behind,” she said.

Augmented reality combines digital elements with the physical environment, creating interactive experiences that can support children's engagement and learning.

Ms Meela wants her application to be affordable, operate without internet connectivity and be usable without requiring the constant presence of a specialist.

The research comes amid growing global recognition of autism and the need to improve access to appropriate educational support.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) fact sheet published in September 2025, approximately one in every 127 people worldwide was autistic in 2021.

However, WHO says prevalence remains unknown in many low- and middle-income countries because of limited research and data.

In Tanzania, available education statistics indicate the scale of the challenge.

The National Bureau of Statistics' Statistical Abstract 2024 recorded 4,128 primary school pupils with autism in government and non-government schools on the Mainland, comprising 2,460 boys and 1,668 girls.

These figures represent identified pupils enrolled in schools, rather than an estimate of the total number of children with autism in the country.

Children who remain unidentified or are outside the education system may not be captured.

A 2026 study published in Cogent Education, examining education financing for children with autism in Tanzania, also highlighted the scarcity of reliable national prevalence data.

It reported that recorded enrolment of children with autism in pre-primary and primary schools increased from 2,237 in 2021 to 4,538 in 2024, reflecting growing demand for appropriate educational support.

For Ms Meela, these developments underline the need for locally relevant innovations that can reach children beyond well-equipped schools and urban centres.

“Autism is a spectrum. Every child has a different experience. My child may be different from another person's child, and the solution that works for my child may not necessarily work for another child,” she said.

Her research therefore seeks to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to learning.

Ms Meela says a review she conducted last year of existing mobile applications for children with autism found that most originated from China, Taiwan, North and South America and Europe.

Only one application identified in her review came from Africa, specifically Egypt.

She argues that some imported applications are difficult to use in Tanzania because they require reliable internet connectivity, electricity or continuous supervision by specialists.

“Most of these applications are developed in countries with greater resources. When you bring them into our settings, they become difficult to use because some require a specialist to be present, while others need constant internet connectivity and electricity,” she said.

The proposed application will be developed through consultations with parents and professionals working with children with autism.

Rather than designing the technology in isolation, Ms Meela says the research team will involve stakeholders throughout development, gathering their feedback at every stage before conducting a final evaluation.

“We are not going to lock ourselves in a laboratory, develop an application, finish it and then take it to parents and teachers to use. We are developing it together with stakeholders, including parents and specialists,” she said.

The approach is important in Tanzania, where inclusive education continues to face challenges, including shortages of specialist teachers, appropriate learning materials and support structures.

A 2024 study published in the Open University of Tanzania's Huria Journal identified inadequate support systems, shortages of trained teachers and insufficient learning materials for children with autism in inclusive primary schools.

Ms Meela also points to misconceptions associating autism with witchcraft and superstition in some African communities, arguing that technology must be accompanied by public awareness and a better understanding of children's individual needs.

A mother pursuing scientific ambitions

Beyond her research, Ms Meela, an assistant lecturer at the College of African Wildlife Management in Arusha, says balancing doctoral studies, professional responsibilities and motherhood has required determination. She is a mother of three.

“I believe I can do everything. I can take care of my family, pursue my studies and manage my career. I believe determination is what has brought me this far,” she said.