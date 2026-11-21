Tanzanian scientist Angel Meela displays her recognition at the 2026 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Sub-Saharan Africa awards in Johannesburg, South Africa. Her achievement highlights the growing contribution of Tanzanian women to scientific research and innovation, as well as the importance of investing in and amplifying women's voices in science to advance the country's STEM ambitions. The event took place on Thursday, November 19, 2026, in Johannesburg, South Africa. PHOTO | JACOB MOSENDA
By
Jacob Mosenda
Senior Journalist with The Citizen
Mwananchi Communications Limitted