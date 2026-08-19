Tanzanian teen killed, another hospitalised after alleged assault over circumcision ceremony

Rorya. An 18-year-old resident of Isango Village in Rorya District, Mara Region, has died after allegedly being beaten by her uncle for attending a traditional circumcision ceremony.

The deceased, Ms Jackline Mteresa, was attacked alongside her 16-year-old friend, Ms Rhobi Werema, who is currently admitted to Kinesi Health Centre receiving treatment for severe injuries inflicted by her biological father.

Speaking by phone Tuesday, August 18, 2026, a relative who requested anonymity said the incident occurred over the weekend.

She said the deceased’s body is being preserved at the Kinesi Health Centre mortuary pending burial arrangements.

The relative explained that on Saturday, August 15, Ms Mteresa and Ms Werema, who is the suspect's daughter, attended a local circumcision ceremony.

Furthermore, the source said the suspect, identified as Sendi Mteresa, who fled the scene shortly after the attack, allegedly tracked the two teenagers down and began beating them on their way home.

According to the relative, Mr Mteresa intercepted the teenagers and repeatedly beat them until the deceased fell onto a stone and lost consciousness.

"They carried the deceased home and administered basic first aid. When she regained consciousness, he resumed the beating. The child begged for drinking water, but no help was given. Ms Werema managed to escape, so he focused the assault on the deceased," said the relative.

The relative added, the teenager eventually became unresponsive, prompting neighbours to intervene and transport her to Kinesi Health Centre, where on arrival, doctors pronounced her dead.

The source added that the deceased had moved to Isango Village only a week prior to visit her paternal grandmother from Kahama District, Shinyanga Region, where she lived with her father following her parents' separation.

The relative appealed to law enforcement officers to track down Mr Mteresa, alleging that some relatives are hiding the suspect to help him evade legal accountability.

Isango village chairman, Mr Kichere Magesa, confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect remains at large.

"This tragedy indeed occurred in our village, and the alleged perpetrator has fled. The burial is likely to take place tomorrow," said Mr Magesa.

He also expressed concern over delays by the deceased's father in arriving from Kahama, despite being notified on the day of the incident.

"He promised to arrive early, but his whereabouts remain unknown, though initial reports indicated he had reached Musoma," he said.